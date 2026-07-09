AI, cross-border trade reshape e-commerce in SA

AI could soon choose what we buy, sustainability has shifted from nice-to-have to non-negotiable, and second-hand shopping is rapidly becoming mainstream, according to DHL’s E-Commerce Trends Report 2026.

Based on survey findings from 29 000 online shoppers and 5 800 e-commerce businesses across 29 countries, the report highlights the biggest shifts retailers need to prepare for in the coming years and how best to respond to the changing e-commerce landscape.

In South Africa, the report points to a market where online retailers are looking beyond local growth, while shoppers are increasingly engaging with digital channels and AI-enabled tools. Among South African businesses not yet selling internationally, 83% say they plan to expand within the next five years – targeting major markets including the US, China, France and India. The report also lists South Africa to US at 51% among the top five B2B trade lanes globally, reinforcing the country’s relevance in cross-border e-commerce and business-to-business trade.

Digital adoption is also becoming more visible in South Africa’s online shopping journey. The country ranks sixth among surveyed markets for the use of AI-powered chat tools when shopping online, with 41% of South African shoppers using these tools. The report also shows that South African shoppers expect to increase online shopping through key digital channels over the next five years, including online marketplaces (55%) and international retailers (51%).

“South Africa is one of the region’s most developed e-commerce markets with established platforms, growing digital adoption, and a business community that is increasingly looking beyond local growth,” says Herman Venter, MD of DHL Express South Africa. “For businesses, this means the fundamentals matter more than ever. Trust, reliable delivery, convenient returns and strong customer experience are central to competing online whether locally or across borders.

“For SMEs in particular, digital commerce creates a real opportunity to reach new customers and new markets,” Venter adds. “But long-term growth will depend on the ability to deliver consistently, manage cross-border complexity and build confidence with customers.”

Marketplace activity also plays an important role in South Africa’s e-commerce landscape. According to the report, Takealot is the most popular online marketplace for South African shoppers – used by 88%, and also the most popular marketplace for South African businesses, used by 87%. This points to the role of established local platforms in how South Africans shop and how businesses reach customers online.

AI is transforming buyer habits, circular commerce is becoming more mainstream, and delivery, returns and payment choice are increasingly central to conversion and customer loyalty.

Pablo Ciano, CEO of DHL eCommerce, says: “The ability to understand and respond to customer needs has always defined success, but our new trend report shows that AI is now redefining that advantage at hyperspeed. Consumers can identify the best offer in milliseconds, and retailers can gain insights that allow them to instantly capitalise on changing demand.”

DHL eCommerce has identified the key short- and longer-term trends that businesses simply can’t afford to ignore:

The next online shopper may not be human

Globally, almost a third (29%) of shoppers – rising to 33% of Gen Z and 36% of millennials – say they would be happy to hand over control of their shopping to AI and let it make shopping decisions or purchases for them in the next five years. In Sub-Saharan Africa, this rises to 56%, the highest among the regions listed in the report.

As generative AI continues to reshape the shopping journey from product discovery to post-purchase support, businesses are also preparing for greater use of AI. According to the report, 73% of businesses anticipate using generative AI more over the next five years, despite consumer concerns around privacy and trust.

For South Africa, where AI-powered chat tools are already being used by a significant share of online shoppers, this trend points to the growing role of digital tools in how consumers discover products, compare prices and interact with retailers online.

Out-of-home delivery becomes the new standard

For consumers globally, delivery preferences are evolving as shoppers look for greater convenience and flexibility. Almost three in 10 shoppers now send deliveries directly to out-of-home locations, while more than six in 10 returns already happen outside the home. Globally, almost four in 10 shoppers want the ability to redirect deliveries to out-of-home locations.

In South Africa, however, home remains central to the fulfilment experience. The report shows that 89% of shoppers predominantly receive online purchases through home delivery, while 61% predominantly use home collection for returns. This differs from markets where parcel lockers and parcel shops are more established and reinforces the importance of reliable home-based delivery and returns in the local market.

Globally, trust and choice remain critical to conversion. The report shows that seven in 10 shoppers will not shop with a brand if they do not trust the delivery and returns provider – and the same proportion will abandon their cart if they are not offered the delivery or return options they want at checkout.

The home will become a sustainable side hustle

The line between shopper and seller continues to blur as second-hand consumer-to-consumer shopping is set to go mainstream. One in two consumers has sold an item on an online marketplace, rising to 62% among millennials and 58% among Gen Z, although Baby Boomers trail behind at 35%. Globally, Europeans are the most active in C2C selling, with 57% saying they sell in marketplaces.

While not the case for every consumer, many are turning to online buying and selling to adopt more sustainable habits with 45% saying they purchase second-hand and refurbished items for sustainability reasons, and a further 15% saying they would consider it in the future.

This is especially relevant in Sub-Saharan Africa, which the report identifies as the region with the highest share of sustainable shoppers, at 91%, and the highest share of sustainable sellers, at 69%.