Digital ownership, not speculation, is blockchain’s next local challenge

What would it mean if a South African investor could take a smaller, properly structured stake in a wine farm, a padel club, an agricultural finance opportunity, or a commodity-linked asset without needing the capital, access, or administrative complexity usually required?

For Bitexen South Africa, that is the crucial question behind tokenisation. The company is building its local presence around digital asset infrastructure, responsible participation models, and tokenisation use cases that move beyond cryptocurrency trading alone.

It says that in an economy increasingly shaped by AI-driven advice, global platforms, and concentrated financial infrastructure ownership is becoming as much about access, custody, and trust as it is about the asset itself.

For much of the past decade, blockchain was judged through cryptocurrency trading. The more meaningful development now is its ability to turn ownership, participation, or economic exposure into digital formats that can be managed and transferred more efficiently.

“The real opportunity in tokenisation is not more speculation,” says Mark Diuga, CEO of Bitexen South Africa. “It is to build infrastructure that gives people clearer access to ownership, participation, and value in the real economy.”

Diuga says Bitexen’s view is shaped by an eight-year operating track record and multinational experience that includes collaborations with more than 30 professional football clubs, which has given it practical experience in building tokenised models around utility, participation, governance, and market infrastructure. That experience has reinforced Bitexen’s view that tokenisation only becomes meaningful when it rests on trusted infrastructure, clear rights, liquidity, and long-term utility.

The IMF has described tokenised finance as a fundamental change in financial market structure, not just an incremental improvement. That is important because assets remain difficult for smaller investors to access. Property, agricultural finance, commodities, private credit, and global securities often involve high minimums, slow administration, and institutional gatekeeping.

In South Africa, tokenised US stocks and ETFs have already moved from theory into financial products.

Tokenisation does not make a weak asset strong, nor does it create liquidity by magic. The underlying asset, issuer, custody model, legal rights, secondary market, and regulatory framework still matter. If those pieces are weak, the token is just a new format for an old problem.

Tokenised models would not all work the same way. Some may involve economic exposure to an asset, while others may be built around participation, access, rewards, or community engagement. The common thread is that digital infrastructure can make it easier to organise ownership or participation around assets and experiences that were previously difficult for ordinary investors or consumers to access.

“Digital ownership is not only about financial return,” says Diuga. “It can also be about participation, access, identity, and belonging. The important question is whether the infrastructure behind it is trusted, regulated, and built for long-term use.”

That is where digital sovereignty becomes relevant, Diuga adds. It should not mean moving value outside South Africa’s regulatory framework. Capital flow management and cross-border digital asset transfers are receiving closer attention from regulators – and responsible platforms should not position themselves as shortcuts around those rules.

A better definition of digital sovereignty is the ability of South Africans to participate in digital markets through infrastructure that is transparent, locally accountable, and built to operate within regulatory frameworks. It means understanding what is being held, who is responsible for custody, what rights attach to the token, and whether there is a credible market for buying or selling it.

Diuga says that Bitexen’s global experience is particularly relevant in South Africa, where tokenisation will need to develop within a regulated financial system while still addressing practical access challenges in an effort to help build the infrastructure, partnerships, and market understanding needed for tokenised assets and participation models to mature with proper market discipline.

For South Africa, he says, there is a significant opportunity to modernise access to the financial system and he believes tokenisation will gain traction when it broadens access, streamlines administration, enhances transparency, and connects people to assets or communities in ways the current system does not.

Blockchain’s value will be judged less by trading volumes and more by whether trusted infrastructure can expand access to ownership under rules people understand, he says.