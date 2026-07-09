Five generations, one workplace: Leading without losing your mind

For the first time in history, Traditionalists, Baby Boomers, Generation X, Millennials, and Gen Zs are all clocking in together. Each carrying entirely different assumptions about work, authority, communication styles and even loyalty.

By Leonie Stanley, operations director of Euphoria Telecom

As EY South Africa’s 2025 generational research points out, this isn’t a phase. Ageing populations and falling birth rates mean the multigenerational workplace is here to stay.

The question is: how do you lead all five groups without losing your integrity, your energy, or, importantly, your mind?

The tension is real

For many Baby Boomers, commitment wasn’t just about results; it was also about being present: show up, put in the hours, and be seen. Gen Z grew up entirely online and often finds mandatory full-day office attendance not just inconvenient, but genuinely baffling.

Two worldviews – neither one wrong. Both forged by completely different economic realities.

The SA Journal of Industrial Psychology confirms what many leaders are already seeing in their teams: Gen Z wants flexibility, purpose, and work that connects to something beyond a salary. These are the expectations of a generation that launched careers in the middle of a global pandemic with no illusions about job security.

The South African reality adds another layer. Statistics South Africa’s Q1 2026 data puts youth unemployment for those aged 15–24 at 60.9%. Young people who find work know how fortunate they are, but that doesn’t mean they’re inclined to simply follow tradition without asking why.

Structure beats custom rules

Here’s the trap: faced with five different sets of expectations, most managers try to build five different management styles. This is exhausting, inconsistent, and ultimately unfair. We use a structured operating system to set consistent expectations across every team with clear roles, defined responsibilities and regular weekly check-ins.

When people understand exactly what success looks like and how they’ll be measured, much of the generational noise drops away. Consistency isn’t a compromise – it’s the whole point.

Trust is not naivety

The time has come to stop managing and start coaching. Deloitte’s 2025 Gen Z and Millennial Survey, spanning more than 23 000 respondents across 44 countries, suggests that only 6% of Gen Z workers want to reach a senior leadership position.

Gen Z wants growth, meaning, and a manager who invests in their development. Agree on the outcome, then get out of the way: it kills micromanagement fatigue and gives employees the independence that actually drives output.

PwC’s 2025 Africa Workforce Hopes and Fears Survey suggests that many African organisations are getting the fundamentals right. More than 55% of employees report trusting their management teams, while two-thirds say they find genuine meaning in their work. The good news: both figures are comfortably ahead of global averages.

Hiring is where generational problems begin

It’s easy to blame a team conflict on a generation gap. It’s also usually inaccurate. The friction almost always traces back to a bad hire – someone whose values never aligned with the team’s in the first place. That’s a recruitment failure, not a generational one.

The solution: hire for shared values. A 25-year-old and a 55-year-old who both care about accountability and doing good work will outperform any copy and paste team. Get the recruitment process right, and generational difference stops being a problem, it becomes an advantage.

Background shapes work ethic, birth year doesn’t

Bureau of Market Research data shows Gen Z makes up roughly 30% of South Africa’s adult population but accounts for just 7.4% of cash income, with 76% of employed Gen Z earners in the very low-income bracket.

The distance between a 23-year-old from a well-resourced Johannesburg household and one navigating structural unemployment in the Eastern Cape is not a generational gap, it’s a chasm. Socioeconomic background shapes how someone shows up to work far more than their birth year.

If you want to understand what drives performance, start with lived experience, not a generational label.

And remember, a thumbs-up is not an insult

If you’re reading a one-word reply or a thumbs-up as disrespect, you will exhaust yourself and lose exactly the people you need. Research from cake.com found that nearly half of Gen Z employees prefer instant messaging to email at work.

A thumbs-up means ‘got it’. It’s fast, clear, and efficient. What matters is the quality of the work, the depth of the thinking, and the willingness to show up when it counts and not the punctuation in a Teams message.

The bottom line

Five generations in one workplace is not a problem waiting to be fixed. As South Africa marks Youth Month, a 60.9% youth unemployment rate means every young person who walks through the door represents a real shot at economic participation.

Leaders who manage with structure, trust, and genuine consistency won’t just retain their teams, they’ll build something that actually works.

That is leadership. And it has no age limit.