ASUS Business strengthens Zimbabwe presence

ASUS Business is strengthening its presence in Zimbabwe through its commercial partnership with Micro Man, one of the country’s longest-standing technology providers and an accredited ASUS service centre.

Having partnered with ASUS for many years across notebooks, PCs and open platform solutions, Micro Man is now placing greater focus on the ASUS Business portfolio, bringing commercial-grade devices, local expertise and dedicated support to businesses across Zimbabwe.

The partnership aligns with Micro Man’s long-term strategy of providing trusted technology solutions that deliver lasting value to its dealer network and corporate customers.

“Micro Man has partnered ASUS for many years in the notebook, PC and open platform market,” says Aidan Hogg, director of Micro Man. “The introduction of specific business notebooks has given us another string to our bow. They are built for corporate procurement, durability and reliability, with business-grade support and performance, allowing us to specifically target the business market.”

For Zimbabwean organisations, access to reliable technology is becoming increasingly important as businesses navigate a challenging market. While factors such as limited credit facilities and the growth of the informal and refurbished device markets continue to shape buying decisions, businesses are also looking for dependable products backed by local service and support.

“Quality, reliability, innovation and support are what set ASUS apart,” Hogg said. “We are the accredited ASUS support centre, offering a three-year warranty together with pre-sales and post-sales technical support.”

Micro Man’s established presence in Zimbabwe is a key part of the partnership, combining more than three decades of local market experience with technical expertise and a dedicated support infrastructure.

“Micro Man brings tremendous value to the market due to its presence over the years, its knowledge of the market, its knowledge of the ASUS notebook range, its support structure through its accredited service centre, and its trained staff,” said Hogg.

Werner Joubert, commercial SYS business director for South Africa and SADC at ASUS, said trusted local partnerships are fundamental to supporting business growth across the region.

“Technology alone isn’t enough. Businesses also need a partner that understands the local market, can provide expert guidance, and will be there long after the device has been delivered. That’s exactly what Micro Man brings to the table.”

“Over the years, Micro Man has earned the trust of businesses across Zimbabwe through its technical expertise and commitment to customers. We’re proud to strengthen that relationship and make the ASUS Business portfolio more accessible to organisations looking for reliable, enterprise-ready technology.”

As organisations begin preparing for the next wave of workplace innovation, demand for AI-ready business devices is expected to accelerate.

“It is predicted that AI PCs will surpass 50% of all PC sales in 2026,” said Hogg. “According to statistics, ASUS is the number one AI PC brand worldwide and the business notebooks follow this trend. Future tasks will be handled autonomously rather than responding to prompts. AI-enabled devices will therefore be essential for day-to-day business decisions, resulting in increased demand from business users.”

Joubert believes this shift represents an opportunity for organisations to invest in technology that will support them well into the future.

“Businesses aren’t adopting AI simply because it’s new. They’re looking for practical ways to improve productivity, automate routine work and help employees focus on higher-value tasks. Having the right devices in place is an important part of that journey.”

Looking ahead, Micro Man aims to grow the ASUS Business portfolio by increasing awareness of its commercial offering and investing in specialised expertise.

“To grow the Business brand by at least 50% through increased quality marketing, making people aware of all the attributes of the Business unit and its AI capabilities, and developing a trained staff complement to support this.”

For Hogg, the partnership is ultimately built on something much simpler than technology.

“It is all a matter of trust and confidence. Trust and confidence in a local company that has been operating successfully in Zimbabwe for 35 years. Trust and confidence in a principal, ASUS, that is one of the world’s technological leaders. Trust and confidence in the quality, reliability and technical excellence of products that have proved themselves over the years.”