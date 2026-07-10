Battle of the AI models hots up

Meta and OpenAI have both launched new artificial intelligence (AI) models.

Meta Spark is said to be better at coding than the company’s last interation released in April, performing at levels close to the offerings from rival AI companies in writing, reasoning and coding among others.

For the first time, Meta will be asking customers to pay for a version of the AI service, although it will be less expensive than others.

Meanwhile, OpenAI has launched its most powerful model to date, GPT-5.6 Sol.

OpenAI claims that GPT‑5.6 Sol outperforms competing frontier models with fewer tokens and at lower estimated cost.

The company also announced an office assistant tool, ChatGPT Work, an AI agent that can operated apps and sites on behalf of users.