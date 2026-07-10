New degrees aim to plug digital skills gaps

The Academic Institute of Excellence (AIE) has launched three new Bachelor of Information Technology degrees at NQF Level 7, targeting the most critically understaffed disciplines in South Africa’s rapidly expanding digital economy: Software Engineering, Network and Cybersecurity, and Data Science.

The three degrees arrive at a moment of acute skills pressure. Cybercrime alone costs South Africa an estimated R2,2-billion annually – a figure driven in part by a severe shortage of qualified cybersecurity practitioners.

Businesses across every sector are sitting on data they cannot interpret, software backlogs are growing faster than the local talent pool can clear them, and demand for developers, analysts, and security specialists consistently outpaces the number of graduates entering the workforce each year.

The Bachelor of Information Technology in Software Engineering equips graduates with the skills to design, build, and deploy software systems across industries.

The Bachelor of Information Technology in Network and Cybersecurity develops professionals capable of protecting organisational data, managing network infrastructure, and responding to the evolving threat landscape that South African businesses and government institutions face daily.

The Bachelor of Information Technology in Data Science prepares graduates for careers in analytics, machine learning, and data-driven decision-making – the capability that now underpins strategy across every sector of the economy.

All three qualifications are registered at NQF Level 7, carrying full bachelor’s degree standing, and are built with a strong applied and industry focus – ensuring that graduates enter the workforce with practical capability, not only theoretical knowledge.

The launch coincides with the phasing out of 1 475 pre-2009 legacy qualifications across South Africa’s higher education system, creating urgency for students and employers alike to identify modern, registered, industry-aligned alternatives. AIE’s three new IT degrees meet that need directly.

Leon Smalberger, CEO of AIE, says: “South Africa is producing nowhere near enough technology professionals to meet the demand that already exists – let alone the demand that is coming. Every year the skills gap widens, businesses pay more to source talent, cybercriminals find fewer obstacles, and the digital economy grows more dependent on skills the country cannot supply from within.

“These three degrees exist to change that – starting now, starting with students who are ready to build careers that matter. Engineering and information technology are not simply career choices. They are the disciplines that will determine whether South Africa secures its own data and writes its own code, or continues to depend on skills it does not produce in sufficient numbers.”