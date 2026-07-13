Safe Online looks to AI for child protection

Continually looking to protect children in today’s digital environment, Safe Online has selected 30 grantees for its next funding round of $8,1-million to develop AI-driven solutions to address the growing and increasingly complex threats now being faced in technology-facilitated child sexual exploitation and abuse.

Over the past decade, Safe Online has invested more than $100-million in efforts to end online child sexual exploitation and abuse, supporting more than 180 projects across more than 100 countries. The organisations selected in this funding round are developing innovative approaches to some of the most urgent child protection challenges emerging in today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape.

“The crisis of technology-facilitated child sexual exploitation and abuse passed a breaking point some time ago,” says Marija Manojlovic, executive director of Safe Online. “The volume, speed, and new forms of harm have now outgrown human scale. I’m convinced progress comes from acting upstream – understanding how these harms connect and what systems drive them, and harnessing AI and technology to strengthen prevention, response, and the systems built to carry that work forward.

“This funding round does that,” Manojlovic says.

As generative AI and other emerging technologies reshape digital environments, they are also creating new opportunities for harm. AI-generated child sexual abuse material is proliferating and being used to further exploit children. Online grooming is becoming faster, more targeted, and increasingly sophisticated.

The new funding round demonstrates the breadth of innovation needed to respond to a rapidly evolving threat landscape. Among the first grantees are organisations tackling some of the most pressing challenges facing children online.

The Digital Futures for Children Centre at the London School of Economics will work with children across six countries to uncover hidden risks in generative AI systems and help shape safer digital products. Qhala Trust in Kenya is developing one of Africa’s first child-centred benchmarks for evaluating AI safety, ensuring emerging technologies are tested against the real experiences, languages, and needs of children.

Other grantees are harnessing technology to strengthen child protection systems. INHOPE’s Project SOAR will expand the global infrastructure that enables hotlines, industry, and law enforcement agencies to share data and respond more effectively to online child sexual abuse. Kindred Tech will scale AI-powered tools that help investigators identify victims and accelerate child exploitation investigations.

Several projects focus on prevention and survivor leadership. Together for Girls will establish a Safe Tech Survivor Council, ensuring people with lived experience help shape technology policy and product design from the outset. In the Philippines, Masayang Pamilya will equip parents with practical online safety and positive parenting skills to help protect children from online exploitation and abuse, while the Lucy Faithfull Foundation will generate new evidence on how early interventions can prevent offending and stop abuse before it occurs.

Together, these projects, and many others, reflect Safe Online’s commitment to investing in solutions that are innovative, evidence-based, and capable of keeping pace with rapidly evolving technologies.