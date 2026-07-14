A forged PhD reached a listed boardroom. How?

On 1 June 2026, the Financial Services Tribunal dismissed an application to overturn sanctions against a former independent non-executive director of a JSE-listed technology group.

The Tribunal sided with the JSE, confirming a R500 000 fine and a 10-year disqualification from serving as a director or officer of a listed company, after a finding that she had misrepresented holding a PhD.

It would be comfortable to file this under one person’s dishonesty and move on, but that misses the more uncomfortable question every board in the country should be sitting with: “How did an unverified qualification travel all the way into a listed company’s market announcements, its integrated report and its boardroom, and stay there for years before anyone tested it?’

Servaas Du Plessis, CEO of forensic investigations firm XTND, says that it is not a question about a single CV but about a verification gap that exists in most organisations.

“Boards interrogate financial statements line by line. They commission audits, demand sign-offs and stress-test the numbers. The people presenting those numbers are very often taken on trust,” says Du Plessis.

“A qualification on a CV is read, nodded at and filed. The more senior the appointment, the more likely it is that the candidate’s reputation does the work that verification should have done. Seniority becomes a substitute for scrutiny, when it should invite more of it.”

Legal imperative

The legal backdrop has shifted sharply, and many boards have not caught up according, Du Plessis adds.

He says that the National Qualifications Framework Amendment Act 12 of 2019 was signed into law in August 2019, and its offence provisions have been in force since October 2023.

Misrepresenting a qualification is now a criminal offence carrying a fine, imprisonment of up to five years, or both.

That reach extends beyond the CV to claims made on platforms such as LinkedIn, and the Act also places an obligation on employers to verify qualifications against the national learners’ records database and, where needed, with SAQA.

Misrepresentation of credentials has moved from an HR embarrassment to a matter of legal exposure, for the individual and for the organisation that failed to check.

Directors’ duty

Layered on to that is the duty already carried by every director. Section 76 of the Companies Act requires directors to act honestly, in good faith and in the best interests of the company.

A board seat occupied on the strength of a false credential is not a peripheral HR problem. It is a governance defect at the exact point in the structure where the damage compounds, because it sits in the room where oversight is supposed to originate.

Du Plessis says this is the part that should worry executives most: “This kind of dishonesty is very hard to find by conventional means.

“An audit tests whether the numbers are presented correctly. It is not built to test whether a person is who they claim to be. The detection problem is human, not financial, and it falls into the space between the controls most companies actually run.”

Internal controls

In practice, these cases tend to surface for one reason. Someone inside the organisation knew, or suspected, and decided to say something.

That is the single most powerful early-warning system a company has, and it is also the most fragile, because the instinct that stops fraud is the same instinct that fear shuts down. People stay silent when they cannot see how speaking up ends well for them.

“This is where the design of a reporting channel stops being a compliance detail and becomes a detection capability. A box that collects anonymous complaints and goes quiet is a filing cabinet,” Du Plessis says.

“What changes outcomes is the ability to keep talking to a source safely after the first tip, to ask the follow-up question, to build enough detail that a vague concern becomes something an investigator can actually act on. Anonymity is not only a protection for the person reporting. It is what makes the information good enough to use.”

He believes that the lesson of this matter is not that one director was caught: “It is that the system relied on someone being willing to raise a hand, and on that signal being taken seriously enough to investigate properly.”

Verify, verify, verify

For boards, the practical response is unglamorous and entirely achievable. Du Plessis says that it is as simple as verifying credentials at appointment, not as a formality but as a control.

“Then re-verify when someone is elevated into a position of greater trust. And invest in a speak-up channel that people believe in, one that protects them and keeps the conversation open long enough to matter.

“The cost of checking is trivial measured against the cost of discovering, years later and in public, that a seat at your table was occupied on false terms.”