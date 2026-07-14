Applications open for Mr Price Foundation’ Bindzu Youth Fund

Mr Price Foundation has opened applications for the second cohort of the Bindzu Youth Fund.

Young entrepreneurs from across South Africa are invited to apply for the business development programme, which provides emerging businesses with access to skills, networks and funding opportunities to support their growth.

The Bindzu Youth Fund is a multi-stage entrepreneurship development programme that combines practical business training with mentorship, coaching, business diagnostics and access to funding. Designed for youth-owned businesses with high growth potential, the programme aims to strengthen entrepreneurs’ capabilities, improve business sustainability and support the creation of employment opportunities within local communities.

The call for applications follows the successful conclusion of the inaugural Bindzu Youth Fund cohort. This culminated in a national pitching competition in which entrepreneur Kamogelo Selepe, founder of the AI-powered marketing and technology business ArcaneEdge, was awarded the programme’s top prize of R1-million. Alongside her, 26 entrepreneurs from across the country also secured funding to help grow their businesses.

“South Africa has no shortage of young people with innovative business ideas. The challenge is often accessing the knowledge, networks and opportunities that allow those businesses to grow beyond the start-up phase,” says Duduzile Mathabela, entrepreneurship development programme manager for the Mr Price Foundation.

“Through the Bindzu Youth Fund, we want to open doors that many young entrepreneurs struggle to access on their own. Through combining practical business development with mentorship, funding opportunities and long-term support, we are helping build businesses that can create jobs, strengthen local economies and contribute meaningfully to South Africa’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.”

The programme begins with an online business academy for up to 1,000 entrepreneurs. From there, businesses will be selected to participate in intensive bootcamps, business diagnostics, expert mentorship, coaching and pitching opportunities. The top 27 businesses, representing three businesses from each province, will share in more than R3-million in funding, with further opportunities to compete for additional investment and receive post-programme support.

To qualify, applicants must be between the ages of 18 and 34, own at least 51% of a business that has been operating in South Africa for a minimum of 12 months, generate an annual turnover of less than R5-million, and demonstrate both the commitment and potential to grow their business.

Young entrepreneurs ready to take the next step in their business journey can apply here.

Applications are now open and close on 17 July 2026.