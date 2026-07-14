Don’t get caught offside as World Cup concludes

Cybersecurity and privacy experts are raising concerns around the growing trend of sports fans using generative AI to create World Cup-related images, mock-ups, predictions, and social media content – while offering new ways for supporters to engage with major sporting events, these tools also introduce risks that many users may underestimate.

In light of this, Kaspersky has shared the key risks fans should keep in mind when using generative AI tools so they can continue enjoying the last week of the tournament with peace of mind.

When fan AI goes rogue

A growing number of AI tools are being used to create World Cup-themed visuals, avatars, memes and other fan content. While these services may seem creative and harmless, not all of them come from trusted providers. Many are launched quickly to capitalise on interest around major events, increasing the likelihood that users will interact with platforms that offer limited transparency around data handling, lack adequate privacy and security measures, or might even be designed with malicious intent.

Personal data at stake

To create customised World Cup content, users are often asked to upload selfies, sign up with an email address, connect social media accounts, or share other personal information. In doing so, they may reveal more information than necessary without fully understanding how that data will be stored, used, or potentially exposed.

“AI-driven fan content may seem harmless, but one of the key privacy risks is that users are often encouraged to share far more personal information than necessary,” says Anna Larkina, Web Content analysis and privacy expert at Kaspersky. “A simple request to generate a themed avatar can involve the collection of photos, contact details, account data and behavioural insights – information that may later be insufficiently protected. Because major global events often create an ideal environment for opportunistic actors, fans should take a closer look at how these tools manage personal data before engaging with them.”

When fan content becomes a scam.

AI-generated World Cup content in some cases can also be used to support fraud. Cybercriminals may use convincing mock-ups, fake giveaways, or official-looking fan pages to attract attention and build trust. Once users engage, they may be redirected to phishing sites, fake stores, fraudulent offers, or betting-related scams. Generative AI makes these campaigns easier to produce, more persuasive and far easier to scale.

The myth of AI predictions

Another area that deserves caution is AI-powered match prediction. However advanced or data-driven these tools may appear, AI cannot reliably predict inherently uncertain sporting outcomes. When used to promote betting, paid subscriptions, or “insider communities” such services can create a false sense of confidence and encourage risky decisions.

Kaspersky has shared several tips on how to stay safe while interacting with AI during the World Cup, together with general cybersecurity recommendations for fans: