ITU’s Partner2Connect reaches milestone for universal connectivity

The UN agency for digital technologies, ITU, says its Partner2Connect (P2C) Digital Coalition has surpassed $100-billion in commitments – exceeding a milestone in the international effort to expand global Internet connectivity and bridge the digital divide.

With one-quarter of the world’s population offline, commitments to Partner2Connect directly support the goal of achieving universal, meaningful connectivity, ensuring everyone has access to affordable and reliable Internet and the skills to use it safely and effectively.

“Partner2Connect having surpassed its $100-billion goal is a landmark achievement in global efforts towards universal meaningful connectivity,” says ITU secretary-general Doreen Bogdan-Martin. “Today is a powerful reminder that every pledge makes a difference to bring everyone on board our shared digital future.”

Connectivity creates opportunity

Since its launch in 2021, Partner2Connect has united governments, industry players, international organisations, development banks, and civil society to support digital inclusion across the globe.

Commitments focus on expanding digital infrastructure, strengthening digital skills, fostering innovation, and creating opportunities for hundreds of millions of people.

Pledges announced during the latest Geneva Digital Week include:

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) pledges to implement the Asia-Pacific Digital Highway, aiming to mobilise $20-billion in public and private investments by 2035 to improve digital connectivity for up to 650-million people across the region through expanded cross-border digital infrastructure, regional digital hubs, and improved broadband access.

pledges to implement the Asia-Pacific Digital Highway, aiming to mobilise $20-billion in public and private investments by 2035 to improve digital connectivity for up to 650-million people across the region through expanded cross-border digital infrastructure, regional digital hubs, and improved broadband access. Microsoft pledges to advance inclusive digital transformation by connecting more than 450 rural and underserved community hubs in Kenya through satellite-enabled infrastructure integrated with Azure Space – and by investing approximately $18-billion in Australia through 2029 to expand AI and cloud infrastructure, strengthen cyber resilience, and equip more than 3-million Australians with AI and digital skills.

pledges to advance inclusive digital transformation by connecting more than 450 rural and underserved community hubs in Kenya through satellite-enabled infrastructure integrated with Azure Space – and by investing approximately $18-billion in Australia through 2029 to expand AI and cloud infrastructure, strengthen cyber resilience, and equip more than 3-million Australians with AI and digital skills. Boston Consulting Group (BCG) pledges $500-million to deploying AI for social impact, partnering with leading philanthropies and non-profits to unlock and scale development outcomes across education, workforce development, healthcare, and poverty reduction.

pledges $500-million to deploying AI for social impact, partnering with leading philanthropies and non-profits to unlock and scale development outcomes across education, workforce development, healthcare, and poverty reduction. ZTE Corporation pledges to invest a total of $450-million over three years (2026-2028) in ecosystem partnership programmes, working across the entire industry chain to build an open, collaborative AI value community, lower barriers to intelligent transformation, and enable co-creation of smart solutions worldwide.

pledges to invest a total of $450-million over three years (2026-2028) in ecosystem partnership programmes, working across the entire industry chain to build an open, collaborative AI value community, lower barriers to intelligent transformation, and enable co-creation of smart solutions worldwide. Telkom pledges $6,1-million to establish the Telkom AI Institute, a platform designed to equip South Africans with AI and digital skills, foster innovation, and accelerate inclusive participation in the digital economy.

pledges $6,1-million to establish the Telkom AI Institute, a platform designed to equip South Africans with AI and digital skills, foster innovation, and accelerate inclusive participation in the digital economy. SoftBank pledges to advance AI-ready connectivity infrastructure through AI-RAN technologies, open innovation, and industry collaboration, aiming to build the foundation for more intelligent, accessible, and sustainable connectivity while supporting AI adoption and digital transformation across markets and communities worldwide.

pledges to advance AI-ready connectivity infrastructure through AI-RAN technologies, open innovation, and industry collaboration, aiming to build the foundation for more intelligent, accessible, and sustainable connectivity while supporting AI adoption and digital transformation across markets and communities worldwide. GSMA pledges to advance inclusive AI in Africa through the African AI Language Models project, bringing together stakeholders to develop AI systems that reflect African languages, cultures, and knowledge, while accelerating AI adoption and digital inclusion across underserved communities.

Pledgers are responsible for delivering their commitments through impactful projects, with the ITU providing a platform to track progress and share best practices.

“Reaching $100-billion in Partner2Connect pledges is a defining milestone in our journey toward universal digital development,” says Cosmas Luckyson Zavazava, director of ITU’s Telecommunication Development Bureau. “Now is the time to turn these pledges into impactful projects, aligning countries’ and regional priorities with partner commitments and to ensure results across all regions.”

From mobilising commitments to accelerating impact

Since its opening, the P2C Coalition has received over 1 000 pledges from 149 countries, driving tangible impact:

Projects are underway in more than 190 countries, with Africa and Asia and the Pacific leading regions for implementation.

Women are the most frequently targeted beneficiaries, followed by children and persons with disabilities.

Digital infrastructure accounts for the largest share of commitments, reflecting the need for stronger networks in underserved areas.

While pledges to Partner2Connect represent significant progress, the ITU estimates that achieving universal, meaningful connectivity by 2030 could require $2,6-trillion to $2,8-trillion.

As Partner2Connect enters its next chapter, the ITU will continue mobilising new commitments while placing emphasis on accelerating implementation, fostering partnerships, monitoring progress, and showcasing the real-world impact of pledges.