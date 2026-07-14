SA sports clubs under cyberthreat – and the consequences could be severe

South Africa’s sporting communities – from running clubs, cycling groups, school and club teams, even provincial federations – are under threat from cybercriminals as they grow in scale, professionalism and digital dependence.

Cybercriminals have discovered that sports organisations – from small community running clubs to provincial federations – are rich in valuable data, but poor in cyber defences. The result is a surge in attacks that are becoming more frequent, more sophisticated and far more damaging than most clubs imagine.

Globally, sport has become a high‑risk sector.

The UK’s National Cyber Security Centre reports that 70% of sports organisations experienced at least one cyber incident in a single year. South Africa faces an even harsher reality: according to the Cybersecurity Exposure Index, 88% of South African organisations reported at least one breach – and nearly half experienced between one and five incidents in a year.

“These attacks are not targeted in the traditional sense,” says Sarah Watson, Cyber underwriter at iTOO Special Risks. “They are automated, opportunistic sweeps that look for weak passwords, outdated websites, unpatched systems or unsecured databases.

“If a club holds data – any data – it is a target,” she says.

Why sports clubs are becoming targets

Even modest clubs hold rich personal information such as ID numbers, contact details, medical information, emergency contacts, and payment records. This is precisely the kind of data that fuels identity theft, social engineering and financial fraud.

“Criminals don’t care whether a club has 50 members or 5 000; they care about the quality of the data and the ease of access,” says Watson. “And ease of access is exactly what many clubs unintentionally provide.

“Online entry systems, membership portals and payment platforms – designed for convenience – are equally convenient for attackers anywhere in the world.”

Weak authentication, unchanged passwords and outdated plugins make these systems easy to compromise. Once inside, criminals can steal data, lock administrators out, or disrupt events by shutting down entry systems at critical moments.

The rise of impersonation, fraud and mobile‑based attacks

Financial fraud remains one of the most damaging risks.

Business Email Compromise (BEC) continues to affect SMEs and community organisations, with criminals intercepting or imitating legitimate invoices. A single fraudulent payment for timing services, kit orders, or venue hire can wipe out a club’s annual budget.

As email awareness improves, attackers have shifted to mobile‑based scams. WhatsApp impersonation has surged, with criminals cloning profiles, mimicking writing styles and creating urgent payment requests.

“Clubs rely heavily on WhatsApp, and attackers know it,” says Watson. “Mobile platforms make verification harder, and that’s exactly what criminals exploit.”

South Africa is also one of the most targeted countries on the continent for ransomware. The CSIR estimates cybercrime costs the economy R2,2-billion annually, with ransomware among the most damaging categories.

Watson says that modern ransomware attacks involve “double extortion”: criminals steal data before encrypting systems, then threaten to leak it if payment is not made.

For sports clubs, this could mean membership databases locked and held for ransom, threats to publish personal or medical information, or race entry systems taken offline days before an event.

“The reputational fallout can be even more damaging than the financial loss,” Watson says. “A breach erodes trust, and trust is the foundation of any community‑based organisation. Members may hesitate to share personal information, sponsors may reconsider their involvement, and race participants may avoid events associated with poor data protection.”

Most clubs rely on volunteers who use personal laptops, shared passwords and unsecured clubhouse WiFi.

Websites and plugins are often outdated, backups inconsistent, and POPIA compliance patchy. Human error – responsible for 95% of breaches globally – is amplified in environments where volunteers juggle club duties with work and family responsibilities.

Practical steps clubs can take – even with limited budgets

Despite the scale of the threat, protecting a sports club does not require corporate‑level budgets. Watson highlights simple, effective measures:

Centralise member data in a secure cloud platform.

Enable multifactor authentication on all accounts.

Train volunteers to recognise phishing attempts and verify banking details.

Maintain regular backups.

Secure payment processes, especially by verifying any change in banking details.

She also urges clubs to consider cyber insurance. Under POPIA, organisations can face administrative fines of up to R10-million and must notify every affected individual after a breach – a process that can cost thousands of rand per record.

“For a club with a few hundred members, notification alone can exceed a million rand,” Watson says. “Cyber insurance provides expert incident response, legal support, and financial protection during these high‑pressure moments.”

A final lesson for every club

Watson offers one final piece of advice: “When something feels urgent, unusual or too good to be true, pause. Most cyber incidents begin with a moment of pressure or convenience. A single click or rushed payment can trigger months of damage. Cybercriminals rely on speed; clubs can protect themselves by slowing down.”

South African sport thrives on passion, community and resilience. As clubs become more digital, they also become more exposed. By adopting simple controls, raising awareness and partnering with the right experts, clubs can protect their members, their reputation, and the future of the sport they love.