Affordability still the cornerstone of SA ridesharing

Affordability remains the defining factor in how South Africans move around their cities, with new Bolt data revealing that more than nine in 10 rides across Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban are booked through the platform’s most affordable categories.

Despite growing demand for enhanced travel experiences, riders continue to prioritise value for money over premium offerings, reflecting the realities of a challenging economic environment where every rand counts.

An analysis of trip data from South Africa’s three largest metropolitan areas shows that Bolt’s Standard and Wait & Save categories together account for more than 90% of all trips, reinforcing that affordable mobility remains the cornerstone of consumer behaviour.

At the same time, the data points to a notable shift in rider preferences.

Since Bolt expanded driver availability in its Comfort category in April 2026, demand for Comfort rides has increased between three and five times – with the category now accounting for approximately 6% to 7% of all trips across Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban. Durban has emerged as the country’s strongest Comfort market, where the category now represents 6,9% of all rides.

The trend suggests that while South Africans remain highly price-conscious, they are willing to spend slightly more for a noticeably better experience when the price difference is modest.

In Johannesburg, the average Comfort trip costs approximately R63, compared with R54 for a Standard trip – a difference of just 16%. Meanwhile, Bolt’s Premium category continues to serve a niche market across the country’s largest metros.

Simo Kalajdzic, senior operations manager at Bolt South Africa, says the findings highlight how consumers are redefining value in today’s economic climate.

“South Africans remain incredibly value-conscious – and that’s reflected in the fact that more than 90% of trips are still taken in our most affordable categories,” Kalajdzic says. “What we’re seeing, however, is that affordability doesn’t necessarily mean people are unwilling to pay for a better experience. If the price difference is small enough, riders are increasingly choosing Comfort because it offers newer vehicles, additional space, and an improved overall ride experience without stretching their budgets.”