Cloud costs keep rising. Optimisation needs an owner

Cloud spending has become a growing concern for many organisations.

By Amritesh Anand, vice-president and MD: technology services group at In2IT Technologies

Even after taking clear steps to improve efficiency, such as adjusting workloads, shutting down unused resources, and moving data to cheaper storage, monthly bills often still rise. As budgets tighten and scrutiny increases, CIOs and tech leaders face a tougher question: not just how to cut cloud costs, but how to manage them effectively over time.

When cloud accountability falls between teams

The problem is that no single team is fully in charge of cloud optimisation. Finance wants predictability, tech teams seek performance and reliability, engineering prioritises flexibility, and the business demands speed. Without a clear framework to balance these needs, optimisation turns into a reactive process instead of a strategic one.

Cloud spending reflects a series of technical and operational choices made across the organisation. Every new deployment, architecture decision, or scaling policy contributes to the overall cost structure. Without consistent oversight, these decisions accumulate quietly until spending begins to drift away from expectations. By the time finance teams notice the change, the technical context behind those decisions is often difficult to reconstruct.

This disconnect is one of the main reasons why cloud cost management remains challenging even for organisations that have invested heavily in monitoring tools. Data may exist, but interpreting it requires collaboration between finance, engineering, and operations. When no one is accountable, it leads to fragmented decision-making and short-term fixes that don’t tackle the root causes of spending. Building that collaboration is often more important than deploying another dashboard or reporting platform.

This is where experienced IT consultants can really make a difference. They work across teams to define who is responsible for setting policies, monitoring results, and resolving trade-offs. Optimisation becomes a shared effort instead of a series of disconnected projects.

Right-sizing is ongoing, not a one-time exercise

One common question that organisations ask is how to right-size cloud resources more effectively. The truth is that right-sizing isn’t a one-time task. Workloads change, user demand shifts, and applications evolve as new features roll out. Configurations that made sense six months ago may no longer fit today.

Sustainable right-sizing needs regular review cycles based on usage data and business context. Leading organisations integrate these reviews into their operational processes, treating them as ongoing assessments instead of occasional cost-cutting measures. Consultants often design these feedback loops to ensure they are robust enough to drive change without adding unnecessary burden.

As these review cycles mature, organisations often realise that optimisation is not only about infrastructure settings but also about usage patterns. Development environments, data transfers, and analytics workloads can quietly drive costs higher when teams operate without clear cost awareness. When organisations build that awareness into engineering practices, optimisation becomes proactive rather than reactive.

The most expensive waste is the hardest to see

While unused resources are fairly easy to spot and eliminate, the most persistent cloud waste often comes from structural issues. Inefficient architectures, complex resilience patterns, or excessive data movement can drive costs up in hard-to-identify ways. These problems persist because they stem from many small decisions made by different teams over time.

External experts often excel at recognising these patterns. Having observed similar setups in various organisations, they can differentiate between necessary complexity and unintentional inefficiency. They help teams understand the long-term cost implications of their design choices.

Tracking spend is not the same as understanding value

Most organisations now have tools that provide detailed insights into cloud usage and costs. However, just having visibility doesn’t ensure better choices. The bigger challenge is linking spending to outcomes. Simply knowing that costs have risen is less helpful than recognising which products, services, or projects are driving that increase, and whether those expenses are justified.

Effective cost management frameworks connect financial data to operational and business metrics. They rely on consistent tagging, clear accountability, and agreed definitions of value. Consultants often help establish these foundations, especially when internal teams do not share a common view of what success looks like.

Transparency across leadership also becomes increasingly important. When cloud spending is connected to product performance, customer growth, or service reliability, discussions shift away from simple cost reduction toward smarter investment decisions. This helps organisations evaluate whether rising cloud spend is justified by the value it delivers.

Designing for efficiency from the start

Cloud environments can be set up to use resources more effectively, but efficiency must be prioritised from the start. Architectural choices made during the design and build phases often dictate long-term cost outcomes. Retrofitting for efficiency after systems go live is usually far more costly and disruptive.

Experienced advisors bring a wider perspective to these initial decisions. They help teams consider cost, performance, and resilience before patterns become too ingrained. Their worth lies not in pushing specific technologies but in asking the right questions at the right times. In many cases, bringing in experienced consultants has helped organisations cut optimisation cycle times by up to 50 percent and achieve measurable reductions in monthly cloud spending much sooner than would be possible on their own.

From cost control to cloud maturity

As cloud environments become more complex – spanning multiple platforms, containerised workloads, and data-heavy services – the need for a cohesive optimisation strategy grows. Cloud is no longer just a project; it’s the backbone of the business.

Organisations that successfully manage cloud spending do so by treating optimisation as an ongoing capability with clear ownership and aligned incentives. Expert IT consultants can help speed up this transition, providing the structure and insight needed to evolve from reactive cost control to long-term value management.