From fragmentation to integrated decision-making

The impact of market movements can be significant. A rate change can start with deposit pricing, change customer behaviour and funding mix, and then impact up in liquidity, net interest income, credit risk, capital planning, and strategy.

By Martim Rocha, senior director: global head of risk banking solutions at SAS

The danger is the fragmentation that occurs when those impacts are examined in isolation, rather than as part of the same chain of events.

In a stable environment, that lack of synchronisation may look like an operational inconvenience. In a volatile market, it becomes a strategic weakness because the institution may understand the impact only after the market has already moved, when is too late to react.

In my work with banks globally, I see institutions that can simulate market changes, but too often the process is slow, manual, insufficiently detailed, or completed after the fact. If simulations cannot be run often enough, banks lose sight of the chain reaction between market movement, customer behaviour, liquidity, margins, and capital, with consequences for competitiveness and longer-term resilience.

The issue is timing. By the time treasury, risk, finance, and strategy have reconciled their views, the opportunity to act may already have narrowed.

The value of integrated decisioning

This is why integrated decisioning has become so important. A bank does not only need another report or another model. It needs a way to understand how one movement changes the next. A central bank rate change can move through deposit pricing, customer behaviour, deposit mix, liquidity coverage, high-quality liquid asset decisions, net interest income, and capital planning. Treating those impacts separately slows the bank. Connecting them gives executives a more realistic view of the balance sheet under pressure.

Integrated Balance Sheet Management (IBSM) provides a practical way to do this. It connects liquidity gaps, repricing gaps, net interest income, expected credit losses, Basel capital, scenario analysis, stress testing, and strategic business planning. In practice, it gives decision-makers a single view of how cash flows, liquidity, margin, provisions, capital, and business plans interact under different scenarios.

IBSM is becoming more important because conventional planning cycles no longer keep pace with market change. Silos between treasury, risk management, finance, and business areas often leave each function working with its own objectives, models, and data sources. IBSM provides a more flexible way to align economic reality, regulatory compliance, and strategic goals.

Moving towards active simulation

Modern analytics, cloud, automation, and artificial intelligence (AI) can help banks process calculations faster, run more scenarios, increase granularity, and analyse more detail than older environments allowed. The technology opportunity is clear, but so is the limitation: adding technology into existing systems is not enough if the functional architecture remains fragmented.

AI can make individual steps quicker, but it cannot fix a disconnected operating model on its own. If liquidity, credit, margin, and capital remain in separate decision worlds, faster analytics may only help each silo move faster in its own direction. The value comes when AI and analytics are embedded into a connected risk architecture.

This is where intelligent decisioning becomes practical. Analytics must move from insight into action, including where decisions need to be automated in real-time. For risk and finance leaders, that means connecting simulation results to management action. A scenario must help the bank decide whether to adjust funding strategy, revisit pricing, review capital allocation, reassess risk appetite, or prepare for stress in a specific portfolio.

Governance also has to be part of this architecture. Modern governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) cannot operate as a document-led control function. It has to help organisations identify risks early, meet regulatory expectations, and keep decisions transparent and traceable.

Understanding resilience

That is why integration is also a matter of resilience. A bank must be able to explain how a decision was made, which assumptions were used, which model outputs were considered, which rules applied, and where accountability sits. Governance fails when accountability is fragmented, escalations are informal, and decision histories are incomplete.

For African banks, this is especially relevant. Financial institutions are managing interest rate shifts, currency pressure, changing customer behaviour, affordability concerns, liquidity pressure, regulatory expectations, and digital competition. The ability to run more frequent, detailed simulations is not a luxury in that environment. It is part of executive management.

Integrated Balance Sheet Management gives banks a better way to connect risk insight with financial consequences. It allows leaders to see not only what has happened, but what may happen next and what action can still be taken.

The banks that build this capability will be better placed to respond to volatility, protect margins, manage liquidity, allocate capital, and make strategic decisions with greater confidence. Fragmented risk views may once have been tolerable when markets moved more slowly. They are harder to defend now.

In banking, resilience now depends on how quickly an institution can integrate risk, finance, and strategy before market movements become balance-sheet pressure.