SA’s SMEs need relief from ever-rising compliance costs

A recent report by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has spotlighted South Africa’s business environment – and warned that regulatory complexity and administrative inefficiencies are constraining business growth and limiting job creation.

For small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) – continually hailed as the very lifeblood of SA’s economy – these challenges are particularly acute, with rising compliance demands placing sustained pressure on already stretched resources and operations.

Kevan Govender, regional investment officer at Business Partners, says that while the IMF’s findings are concerning, they are not surprising.

“While regulation plays a critical role in maintaining standards, ensuring transparency and promoting fair market practices, the increasing layers of compliance – ranging from licensing requirements and tax obligations to sector-specific regulations and reporting standards – place a disproportionate burden on local SMEs, limiting their growth and productivity,” Govender says.

This increasing complexity carries a direct financial cost. Beyond the obvious expenses associated with professional services such as legal, tax and accounting support, SMEs are also absorbing indirect costs linked to time, administrative capacity and operational disruption. For many, these costs are placing further strain on already narrow profit margins.

“As compliance costs rise, SMEs are forced to make difficult trade-offs,” Govender explains. “Funds that could otherwise be directed towards business expansion, investing in new technologies, or hiring additional staff are instead being channelled into meeting regulatory requirements. Over time, this can have a compounding effect on business survival.”

In addition to financial strain, Govender notes that compliance processes and obligations drain valuable time and energy from SMEs.

“Time is one of the most valuable resources for any entrepreneur,” he says. “When business owners are tied up in paperwork and compliance processes, it detracts from their ability to focus on strategic priorities and drive business growth. This is particularly challenging for smaller operations that may not have dedicated compliance teams.”

The implications extend beyond existing businesses.

A complex and costly regulatory environment can also act as a barrier to entry for aspiring entrepreneurs, discouraging start-ups and, in some cases, incentivising informal business activity. This undermines efforts to broaden participation in the formal economy and limits the overall growth of the SME sector.

“In many instances, the regulatory burden can be daunting for new entrants,” says Govender. “If the cost and complexity of formalisation are too high, it creates a disincentive for entrepreneurs to enter the formal market, which ultimately may impact job creation and economic inclusion.”

Addressing these challenges requires a more coordinated and streamlined approach to regulation. Simplifying processes, reducing duplication and improving clarity across different levels of government could significantly ease the pressure on SMEs and create a more supportive and enabling business environment.

“At a structural level, there is a clear need for a more efficient and accessible regulatory framework,” Govender says. “Creating consistency and reducing unnecessary complexity would not only lower compliance costs, but also improve the ease of doing business and unlock growth across the SME sector.”

“Sometimes the solution is simpler than expected,” he adds. “The IMF report recommends a centralised, publicly available, and regularly updated list of industry-specific permits and licences to help businesses navigate compliance requirements more easily.”

At the same time, access to the right financial and advisory support remains critical. Govender believes this is where financiers – from traditional banks and development financiers to specialist non-bank lenders such as Business Partners – can play an important role in helping SMEs navigate challenges, seize growth opportunities and build resilient businesses.

“SMEs equipped with appropriate guidance and resources are better positioned to navigate compliance requirements, mitigate risk and build more resilient and sustainable operations,” he says.

Support structures play a vital role in helping SMEs adapt to an evolving regulatory landscape.

“By combining financial backing with practical, hands-on advisory support, financiers can empower businesses to manage compliance more effectively while still focusing on growth, innovation, and job creation,” Govender says.