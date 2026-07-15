Why applying for more jobs may not lead to more interviews

If you’re eager to get a new job, you might think that playing the numbers game is the best way to get interviews and hopefully a job offer or two.

By Nolundi Matomane, talent acquisition manager at Pnet

After all, job hunting is stressful and keeping busy feels more productive than doing nothing. But applying for hundreds of jobs can do more harm than good to your prospects.

To understand why, peek behind the curtains of the recruitment process. When you apply for every role that vaguely matches your background, you are one of potentially hundreds of people doing the same. Chances are that you are sending out a generic CV and cover letter because you do not have time to customise it for each role.

The first obstacle that your documents will encounter is the applicant tracking system (ATS) that many recruiters use to screen applications. If your CV and covering letter is not tailored to highlight your fit with the requirements of the role, they will probably not even get past the ATS.

Even if your application gets through the ATS, an experienced recruiter or hiring manager will pick up a template response or a generic AI-written cover letter straightaway. Once a human is reviewing your CV, you are trying to stand out for your credibility and unique fit with the role. Vague claims and non-specific examples of your experience will signal a lack of interest and effort.

Preserving your energy and focus is another reason not to apply for hundreds of your jobs. Even if you do not have your heart set on getting a response to every application, submitting dozens of CVs and filling in endless web application forms is exhausting.

The silence when you do not hear back from most applications can compound into frustration and burnout. Ghosting by recruiters can also take a toll on jobseekers’ mental health, leaving many feeling disheartened and even questioning their self-worth.

Why relevance is your most powerful advantage

The strategy of applying for every role that loosely fits your industry or qualifications is not sustainable. You can quickly begin to feel as if your job search is futile. However, as difficult as the job market is, there are opportunities out there. Recruiters, too, are looking for the ideal candidate.

As such, the key to your success is not to apply for everything but to display your relevance for the jobs that are a good match for you. Identifying the jobs that best suit your profile and then tailoring your CV and cover letter can help you to display your relevance.

Customising your CV to highlight how your attributes, qualifications, experience and achievements match the advertised role shows that you have done your homework.

A smarter job search thus starts with looking carefully at every role and being honest with yourself about whether you really are a fit. Do you have most of the skills and qualifications they are asking for, especially their non-negotiables? Does your background align with what they need? Can you make a strong case for yourself?

As a general rule, jobseekers should aim for at least a 70% match with the job specification – anything less may mean you are unlikely to be shortlisted and could end up wasting both your time and the recruiter’s.

If the answer is yes, invest time into the application. Research the company and spend time framing your experience to match the role’s priorities. Write a cover letter that addresses how your ambitions, achievements and experience align. It can also help to mirror the language used in the job description, for example, if the role refers to ‘user experience’ or ‘customer experience’, use similar terminology so recruiters can quickly see the alignment.”

Find your focus

Creating profiles on the right job platforms can help your job search. Registering on a South Africa focused portal can offer you visibility into local opportunities and help you connect with companies that are hiring. A portal like Pnet makes it simple to identify the right roles and apply with a click once your profile is completed in full.

Something even better than applying for the ideal job is making it easy for employers to find you. On Pnet, you can showcase your skills and experience on your candidate profile. Once your profile is complete, make it visible to recruiters by activating the ‘Open to Work’ setting so our smart matching tools can connect you with relevant opportunities.”