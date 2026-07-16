GABI looks for ‘unstoppable Africans’

The search is on for “Unstoppable Africans” as the Global Africa Business Initiative (GABI) opens nominations for a new community-led campaign to recognise and celebrate entrepreneurs, business leaders, and changemakers whose ideas, leadership, and actions are driving Africa’s economic transformation.

This global call to action leads into Unstoppable Africa 2026, GABI’s flagship event in New York from 20 to 21 September, co-convened by the United Nations and African Union and organised by the UN Global Compact.

Building on the momentum of the four previous Unstoppable Africa convenings, the campaign aims to recognise the businesspeople whose work reflects the innovation, resilience, and leadership driving Africa’s growth today. An Unstoppable African is someone whose vision, courage, or actions are rewriting what is possible in their community, industry, country, or continent. GABI is calling for proposals for business leaders who are driving meaningful change and influencing Africa’s present and future.

The campaign will spotlight changemakers across five areas: Energy; Digital Transformation; Trade; Creative Industries; and Sports.

The Energy category recognises leaders driving Africa’s move to sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy solutions. Digital Transformation celebrates those advancing Africa’s digital economy through technology, innovation, and digital infrastructure. Trade recognises individuals creating economic opportunity, strengthening regional trade, and helping African businesses grow. The Creative Industries celebrates those building sustainable businesses across film, music, fashion, art, and design while strengthening Africa’s creative economy. Sports recognises athletes, investors, administrators, and innovators using sports to create jobs, grow industries, and unlock economic opportunity across the continent.

Through #UnstoppableAfricans, GABI is creating a global platform to amplify the people whose leadership and ideas are helping shape Africa’s future, but whose stories are not always widely recognised.

“With 12 of the world’s 20 fastest-growing economies in Africa, the continent’s contribution to business, trade, and investment continues to grow,” says UN assistant secretary-general Sanda Ojiambo, CEO and executive director of the UN Global Compact. “Every day, African entrepreneurs, innovators, and business leaders are shaping industries, driving markets, and strengthening economies.

“Through the Unstoppable Africans campaign, we want to recognise these changemakers, celebrate their achievements, and provide a global platform to share their stories,” Ojiambo adds. “We encourage people across Africa and around the world to nominate the individuals whose work deserves to be seen and recognised.”

How to nominate: