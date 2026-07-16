Prediction markets, tokenised equities, cross-market investing reshape market activity

Prediction market sports volume has grown roughly 200x over the past two years, with monthly sports volume now exceeding $20-billion.

This is one of the headline findings from a Binance Research market insight examining prediction market expansion, tokenised equity infrastructure, and evolving investor behavior across traditional and on-chain venues.

FIFA World Cup-related volume surpassed $5,4-billion by late June, overtaking the 2024 US election cycle as the largest event-trading category in prediction market history.

Based on current adoption trends, annual sports prediction market volume could grow from approximately $248-billion in 2026 to a base-case estimate of $739-billion by 2030.

The exchange-based model’s structural cost advantage over traditional sportsbooks potentially leaves more than $200-billion in additional value with participants by 2030.

Binance Research also notes that SPCX perpetual volume on Binance stepped up roughly 18x following SpaceX’s June 12 IPO, from approximately $89-million in daily volume pre-listing to $1,6-billion post-listing. The increase held for two weeks, with secondary spikes on 16 June and 22-23 June, suggesting that pre-IPO trading builds transferable, sustainable liquidity rather than purely speculative interest that dissipates at listing.

The commentary further highlights that bStocks maintained 0,12% average price parity to regulated markets during the 65,5-hour Juneteenth weekend closure. SPCXBUSDT led weekend volume at $19,4-million and TSLABUSDT recorded $3-million across 140 887 trades, with liquid assets converging to near-parity which indicates reliable 24/7 price discovery when global investors had no alternative access to US equity repricing.

Additionally, Binance equity holders exhibit greater thematic diversification than the broader market, allocating 25% to AI infrastructure and compute and 22% to quantum computing, as compared to ETF flows that concentrate heavily in semiconductors and AI memory.

The 22% quantum allocation reflects swift positioning following President Trump’s executive order on US quantum technology leadership, ahead of the broader retail market.

At the portfolio level, 41% of holdings are in crypto assets, 37% in stablecoins, and 22% in equities, suggesting a deliberate strategy of capital preservation and liquidity management.

In the report, Binance Research notes: “Taken together, these allocation patterns across both asset classes point to a user base that actively manages risk-adjusted returns across traditional and digital asset markets.”

The full report, “Monthly Market Insights, July 2026,” is available on Binance Research.