Procurement excellence takes centre stage

The Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply (CIPS) Southern Africa has announced the finalists for the 2026 Excellence in Procurement & Supply Awards which recognise outstanding innovation, leadership, and impact across the profession.

The awards, which will be presented at the CIPS Southern Africa Connect & Engage Conference Gala Dinner on 5 August attracted a record number of entries, reflecting the growing strategic importance of procurement and supply chain management across the region.

According to Paul Vos, regional MD of CIPS Southern Africa, the calibre of submissions highlights the continued professionalisation of the profession across the region.

“The record number of entries received this year is a strong signal that procurement and supply professionals across Southern Africa increasingly see excellence as something to be recognised, celebrated, and benchmarked,” Vos says. “It reflects the growing maturity of the profession and the pride that organisations and individuals take in demonstrating the impact of procurement and supply chain management.”

This year’s shortlist spans a broad range of categories, recognising achievements in risk management, sustainability, digital transformation, supplier development, diversity and inclusion, public procurement, leadership, and talent development.

The awards recognise measurable outcomes and demonstrated impact, with entrants assessed on evidence of achievement, innovation, and value delivered rather than intention alone.

Among the organisations receiving multiple nominations are the Central Bank of Eswatini, FSD Africa, Joburg Market, Yum! Brands, SAICA, Oceana Group Limited, and Sincephetelo Motor Vehicle Accident Fund (SMVAF).

Several categories reflect the profession’s evolving priorities. Best Use of Digital Technology recognises initiatives such as the Central Bank of Eswatini’s e-procurement system, Eskom’s inventory digitisation programme, and Zambia National Commercial Bank’s inventory management application. Best Sustainability Project highlights initiatives spanning sustainable finance and environmentally focused transformation.

The shortlist also demonstrates growing recognition of procurement’s role in delivering broader economic and social value including supplier development, youth empowerment, enterprise growth, and inclusive economic participation.

Categories such as Best Initiative to Build a Diverse Supplier Base, Best Initiative to Deliver Social Value through Procurement, and Outstanding Diversity & Inclusion Practices in Procurement Teams highlight programmes aimed at supplier development, enterprise growth, community impact, and inclusive economic participation.

“Not only did we receive significantly more entries than in 2025, but our judges also noted a marked increase in the overall quality of submissions,” says Vos. “This is encouraging because it indicates that organisations are moving beyond simply talking about procurement excellence and are actively embedding it into their operations, leadership practices, and business outcomes.”

Individual excellence will also be recognised through categories including Leader of the Year, Young Talent, and SheInspires which celebrates women driving change in procurement and supply chain leadership.

This year’s individual award finalists include:

Leader of the Year

Dr Denias Kagande, Central Procurement Consultants (Pvt) Ltd

Dr Clever Ruswa, Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (PRAZ)

Sandra Banda, British Council

Vusi Matsebula, Eswatini Public Procurement Regulatory Agency (ESPPRA)

Prof Zachary Bolo Awino, University of Nairobi

SheInspires

Asanda Penny, National Transmission Company South Africa

Mollen Chareka, CARE

Boitumelo Lephadi, Joburg Market

Sandra Banda, British Council

Sharon Hellen Nyaika, MTN Uganda

Lesego Sineke, Rand Water

Young Talent