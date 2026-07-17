Japan, Nvidia launch world’s first national AI infrastructure

Nvidia is working with Noetra Corporation – and Japan’s AI and industry leaders – to launch an Nvidia Vera Rubin AI factory with 13 750 Nvidia Vera CPUs and 27 500 Nvidia Rubin GPUs for national physical AI, marking a world first and strengthening the country’s AI ecosystem across manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, telecommunications, and more.

The AI factory will provide the computing foundation for Japan’s FRONTia Project, which refers to the project titled “Development of Multimodal Foundation Models with a View to AI Robotics and Physical AI”, launched by METI. The project brings together the country’s manufacturing expertise, real-world industrial data and global technology leaders to develop highly reliable multimodal foundation models for physical AI.

The pretrained weights of Noetra’s multimodal foundation models will be made broadly available to domestic model developers and enterprises alongside software such as Nvidia Nemotron, Nvidia Cosmos, Nvidia Isaac GR00T open models, Nvidia NeMo libraries and more. This will accelerate the development of agentic AI and physical AI applications.

“Japan invented modern manufacturing,” says Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia. “Now, it is building the AI factories that will power the next industrial revolution. Nvidia is honoured to partner with Japan and its industrial leaders to build the AI infrastructure that will power the country’s industries, its economy, and a new generation of innovation.”

Ryosei Akazawa, Japan’s Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry, adds: “Japan has launched the FRONTia Project, which will serve as the core of the country’s physical AI ecosystem. By fostering collaboration between Japan and leading global innovators – including Nvidia – and leveraging Japan’s strengths such as its onsite expertise and manufacturing technology infrastructure, we will build highly reliable multimodal foundation models and contribute to solving global social challenges.”

Hironobu Tamba, CEO of Noetra, says: “Bringing physical AI into the real world requires enormous computing, data and foundational technologies – challenges no single company can solve alone. Together with partners across Japan and around the world, Noetra will advance Japan-developed multimodal foundation models and accelerate the deployment of physical AI across Japanese industries by broadly sharing the results of our research.”

Built on the Nvidia Vera Rubin DSX AI factory architecture, the AI factory will deliver 140 megawatts of data centre capacity combined with the Nvidia Spectrum-X Ethernet networking platform, Nvidia BlueField DPUs, and tightly codesigned silicon, systems and software to provide breakthrough AI performance, lower token costs, and massive scale for frontier AI training.