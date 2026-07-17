SA the most future-ready economy on the continent

South Africa is the most future-ready economy in Africa, according to a new study by digital entertainment platform JB.com, which mapped 50 African countries to discover which are the best positioned for a modern digital economy.

The study looked at nine pillars that determine how ready a country is for the future.

Digital infrastructure measured how many people are online, while innovation tracked the strength of the startup scene. Economic momentum combined income levels and growth – and governance captured institutional quality. Human capital looked at workforce capability and age profile, while energy access measured electricity coverage. Education tracked university enrollment and government spending, and economic diversification measured export sophistication. Additionally, AI readiness assessed preparedness for emerging technologies.

Analysis of the research shows that South Africa has the strongest startup ecosystem on the continent and Internet penetration above 78%. The highest GDP per capita, at nearly $12 000, and the region’s strongest human capital rating are recorded in Mauritius, placing it just behind South Africa. Egypt is the most AI-ready nation in Africa, enabling its adoption across many industries and public services.

South Africa

Future-Ready Score: 77.11

77.11 Internet Users: 78,36%

78,36% Startup Ecosystem Strength: 5.16

5.16 GDP per Capita: $ 6 267.2

6 267.2 Governance Quality: 65.9

65.9 Human Capital: 0.43

0.43 Electricity Access: 87,7%

87,7% University Enrollment: 23,49%

23,49% Govt Spending on Education: 19,14%

19,14% AI Readiness: 53.94

Looking at the statistics, South Africa has the most future-ready economy on the continent. More than three‑quarters of the population is online and the country has Africa’s strongest startup ecosystem with a score of 5.16/10 – far ahead of its peers. It is also well-placed to adopt artificial intelligence thanks to supportive policies and growing digital skills, while its institutions remain relatively solid compared to neighbours, keeping the business climate steady. GDP per person stands at $6 267 and the economy benefits from a diverse mix of finance and industry that few other African nations can rival.

Mauritius

Mauritius follows in second with a score nearly matching South Africa’s, at 77.08. Its per‑person income of nearly $12 000 is the highest in the top 10 and every home and business has access to electricity, ensuring a dependable power supply for digital activity. Its governance quality ranks as the strongest, backed by consistent legal frameworks and low levels of corruption. Close to half of its young people are enrolled in tertiary education creating a steady flow of qualified graduates, while Internet use stands at a solid 73%.

Egypt

Egypt takes third place and stands out as the most AI‑ready nation in the top five, driven by forward‑looking policies and a workforce with improving technical abilities. More than 75% of Egyptians go online, and its’ startup environment ranks second on the continent. The population is young, with a median age of 24, and over a third of young adults pursue higher education. GDP per capita is $3 338 and the economy grows at a steady 2,6% annually. With its large population and advancing digital networks, Egypt is becoming a major force in Africa’s technological transformation.

Morocco

Morocco comes fourth with a score of 70. More than nine out of 10 citizens are online – the highest connectivity level in the top five – and the government devotes nearly a quarter of its budget to schooling and universities. Almost half of young Moroccans go on to higher education supplying a growing talent pool. Governance is relatively steady, and electricity reaches every household offering the reliable energy that digital growth depends on.

Tunisia

Tunisia rounds out the top five with 67 points. Over 75% of the population uses the Internet and the country records the most varied export base among these nations, reducing its reliance on any single product or sector. That diversity signals economic maturity and helps absorb global shocks. More than a third of young Tunisians attend university and GDP per person sits at a strong $4 181.

“When people think of Africa’s economy, they still picture mineral exports and safari lodges,” states JB.com. “The data suggests something different is happening. South Africa’s startup ecosystem now rivals parts of Europe. Kenya has become a testbed for AI-driven services built around mobile money rails that the West never built. The continent is building a digital economy designed for places where the grid is unreliable, addresses are informal, and the median age is 19. That is a blueprint the rest of the world could learn from.”

More information on the study can be found at: https://www.jb.com/