.zadna confirms annual registry fees

The .za Domain Name Authority (.zadna) confirms that a 6.2% registry fee adjustment for the commercial second-level domains co.za, org.za, net.za and web.za will take effect on 1 October 2026.

The annual adjustment is based on the approved CPI-linked pricing methodology adopted, following the public consultation on registry fees and the General Second-Level Domain Policy, conducted in 2024. This approach provides a transparent and predictable pricing framework, enabling accredited registrars, resellers and registrants to plan effectively while supporting the long-term sustainability of the .za namespace.

This annual review reflects .zadna’s commitment to maintaining a stable, secure and resilient domain name ecosystem while ensuring that registry services continue to meet the evolving needs of South Africa’s digital economy.

The revised fee will support continued investment in critical registry infrastructure, DNS resilience, cybersecurity, domain name abuse management, regulatory and policy compliance, service delivery, and the long-term development of South Africa’s domain name ecosystem.