Boom in data embassies predicted as nations combat ‘digital bullseye’ risk

At least 15% of nations in volatile geopolitical regions will establish formal data embassy agreements by 2029 to ensure continuity of government services and operations, according to Gartner, reflecting a notable shift from today’s baseline where only a few nations have adopted formal data embassies.

A data embassy is a legally protected enclave that enables a nation to host critical digital infrastructure on foreign soil while retaining full sovereignty and control over its data.

“Rising geopolitical instability, cyberthreats and concentration risks associated with data localisation are prompting governments to move beyond traditional sovereignty models centred on data residency,” says Daniel Nieto, senior director analyst at Gartner. “This shift is increasing focus on resilient operational strategies such as sovereign dispersion, which decouple critical data, applications and infrastructure from physical geography while maintaining sovereignty through legal jurisdiction.

“Data embassies are emerging as a practical approach to sovereign dispersion,” says Nieto. “They reduce concentration risk, eliminate single points of failure, and help governments maintain continuity of critical state functions beyond national borders while retaining full legal control over their systems and data.”

Through bilateral agreements, governments can host critical systems in another country while ensuring those systems remain under the jurisdiction of the originating state. Security is maintained through strong end-to-end encryption, with decryption keys retained solely by the home country.

Data embassies support state continuity during black sky events

As digital systems become critical instruments of statehood, operational resilience will increasingly depend on legal control of data rather than its physical proximity.

“Critical government registries – including civil status records, property titles, tax records, and fiscal ledgers – can be replicated in secure external environments and function as synchronised extensions of core government systems,” says Nieto. “This helps ensure that data remains available and services can continue during a black sky event when critical national infrastructure and government systems are severely disrupted or incapacitated.”

For highly sensitive defence and intelligence systems, governments require additional safeguards including post-quantum cryptography and zero trust architectures. These measures help ensure critical systems remain secure even when hosted beyond national borders.