Humanoid robot market on the march

The global humanoid robot market will reach $40,5-billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 38,2% from 2026 to 2033, according to a new report by Grand View Research.

The global market for humanoid robots is poised for substantial growth due to rapid technological advancements leading to more efficient and affordable robot models. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of humanoid robots in military and defence applications is expected to drive market expansion. Additionally, the growing trend of industry automation is anticipated to further fuel the demand for humanoid robots in various sectors.

Healthcare personnel are using humanoid robots to help in a variety of duties including patient care, physical therapy, and monitoring. They can be designed to carry out monotonous activities, minimising the workload on medical staff and increasing productivity all around with a variety of duties including patient care, physical therapy, and monitoring.

For example, Fourier GR-1, a mass-produced humanoid robot developed by Fourier Intelligence can carry patients from bed to wheelchair and help pick up objects.

Moreover, there are some cutting-edge humanoid robots being employed in operations. They provide tremendous dexterity and precision, allowing surgeons to carry out intricate procedures with more accuracy and less intrusiveness.

Humanoid robot advancements are being driven by ongoing research and development in the field, making them more versatile and specialised for healthcare purposes.

The industry’s key players have focused on renting out their humanoids in an effort to promote the use of the technology.

For example, CloudMinds created a smart robot rental programme that provides humanoid robots with cloud-based intelligence for entertainment at weddings, special events, conferences, trade exhibitions, and workplaces. With ambitions for robots like Cloud Patrol, Cloud Vending, Cloud Cleaning, and Cloud Assistant the rental programme began with the Cloud Pepper robot, which is well-known across several worldwide industry verticals.

Highlights from the new report include: