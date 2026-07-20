Intel ups collaboration with Google Cloud on AI

Intel and Google Cloud have expanded on their multi-year strategic collaboration to accelerate Intel’s enterprise-wide digital evolution through the deployment of Gemini Enterprise and Google Cloud.

Intel will integrate advanced, Gemini-powered generative AI across its global workforce, helping to scale capabilities and bolster traditional workflows across engineering, supply chain, and corporate operations.

Google Cloud’s highly scalable infrastructure will also augment Intel’s semiconductor development environment, introducing custom, agentic workflows to speed up the chip design lifecycle and streamline cross-functional execution.

“As part of our AI-powered transformation, we are committed to offering our employees tools that help them move with greater speed, agility, and efficiency,” says Cindy Stoddard, senior vice-president and CIO at Intel. “Our work with Google Cloud allows us to provide our employees with a central hub to build and deploy agents through Gemini Enterprise, and scale silicon development with elastic cloud infrastructure. This collaboration gives Intel the AI tools and workflows needed to help reinvent its operations and execute business objectives more quickly.”

Karthik Narain, chief product and business officer at Google Cloud, adds: “Our work with Intel is about redefining the boundaries of what enterprise AI can achieve with Google Cloud. Pairing Intel’s engineering expertise with Google Cloud’s agentic AI tools creates an autonomous foundation that will fundamentally accelerate how they design, operate, and scale for the AI wave.”

Driving efficiency with Gemini Enterprise

Intel’s integration of Google AI technologies moves the company beyond isolated enterprise AI pilot programmes and introduces dedicated agentic coding assistance and engineering automation utilising Gemini’s advanced reasoning capabilities to streamline development pipelines and automate complex, multi-step software workflows.

By adopting Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform, Intel’s business functions can safely build and run tailored line-of-business (LOB) agents that automate core processes and accelerate data-backed execution.

As part of its AI transformation efforts, Intel is exploring Google Cloud-powered solutions that help teams streamline marketing and communications workflows, generate audience-specific content, and accelerate campaign execution. Early pilots include AI agents that can recommend the most relevant subject matter experts for a given topic, develop executive-ready messaging, and automatically create supporting materials across multiple communications channels.

Scaling silicon design on high-performance cloud infrastructure

Intel’s AI-enabled enterprise transformation is further supported by Google Cloud’s scalable infrastructure, which Intel is leveraging to optimise its silicon development simulations and core developer workloads.

Google Cloud will augment Intel’s existing on-premises compute capabilities. By scaling on-premises compute cores to Google Cloud C4 and N4 instances, Intel’s engineering teams can run complex HPC simulations concurrently, accelerating chip development cycles.

This expansion builds on a long-standing history of co-innovation between the two companies, most recently highlighted by the collaboration to optimise next-generation AI infrastructure.