Post Office upgrades branch payment systems

The South African Post Office (SAPO) is rolling out a modernised Point of Sale (POS) platform across 610 priority branches nationwide as part of its ongoing branch modernisation programme.

The rollout includes upgraded POS software, new EMV-compliant payment terminals, and replacement hardware to strengthen payment security, improve system reliability and bring SAPO’s payment infrastructure in line with current industry standards.

The national rollout follows the successful pilot of the upgraded platform at 40 Gauteng branches where the new system has been operating successfully since the end of May. By the end of September, SAPO expects to have completed the rollout to 610 priority branches across all nine provinces, including every branch offering motor vehicle licence renewal services.

This first phase covers the majority of SAPO’s national branch network. SAPO’s national footprint remains 657 branches, with the remaining branches to be upgraded as the modernisation programme is progressively expanded.

A key feature of the new platform is the introduction of EMV-compliant payment terminals, enabling customers to enjoy the same secure payment experience offered by leading retailers and financial institutions. Customers will continue to be able to pay by cash while also benefiting from secure chip-and-PIN transactions, contactless tap payments, and payments using supported smartphone digital wallets.

Behind the scenes, the upgraded software operates on modern, supported technology platforms that significantly enhance cybersecurity and system resilience. At the same time, new POS hardware replaces ageing equipment that has reached the end of its operational life, improving reliability across SAPO’s branch network and providing a stronger foundation for future digital services.

The modernised platform supports payments for a wide range of services including traffic fines, motor vehicle licence renewals, postal services, and municipal accounts. Improved system stability is expected to reduce service interruptions and provide a more consistent customer experience for millions of South Africans who rely on SAPO’s branch network.