Strong growth for fraud detection and prevention solutions

The global fraud detection and prevention market is expected to reach $129,4-billion by 2033 with a CAGR of 18,1%, according to a new report by Grand View Research.

The proliferation of smartphones and the continued rollout of high-speed Internet networks has triggered the adoption of mobile banking practices.

Mobile banking helps reduce the crowds at banks and allows users to transact irrespective of location. According to a GSMA report, nearly 300-million individuals got connected for the first time to mobile Internet in 2018, thereby taking the total global connected population to over 3,5-billion.

While mobile-based payment applications such as Paytm, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and PayPal gained traction in line with the rising number of smartphone users, these applications also emerged as the major targets of fraudsters, prompting banks to offer online banking services and payment services companies to opt for fraud detection and prevention solutions to counter fraudsters’ intrusion threats and save users from monetary losses.

The outbreak of the Covid pandemic in 2020 triggered the adoption of mobile banking services as banking service users preferred to avoid travel and human contact within bank premises.

MX, a digital transformation platform for credit unions, banks, and fintech, revealed new research findings related to consumer spending and mobile banking adoption amid the economic uncertainty stemming from the pandemic. The data revealed a 50% increase in mobile banking engagement to control finances and plan the individual economic future.

While the adoption of mobile banking is rising significantly, mobile banking is also getting potentially vulnerable to fraudulent activities such as account takeovers, carrier data breaches, call centre fraud, subscription fraud, and phishing, among others driving the demand for fraud detection and prevention solutions over the forecast period.

Highlights from Grand View Research’s latest report include: