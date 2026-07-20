Strong growth for fraud detection and prevention solutions

The global fraud detection and prevention market is expected to reach $129,4-billion by 2033 with a CAGR of 18,1%, according to a new report by Grand View Research.
The proliferation of smartphones and the continued rollout of high-speed Internet networks has triggered the adoption of mobile banking practices.
Mobile banking helps reduce the crowds at banks and allows users to transact irrespective of location. According to a GSMA report, nearly 300-million individuals got connected for the first time to mobile Internet in 2018, thereby taking the total global connected population to over 3,5-billion.
While mobile-based payment applications such as Paytm, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and PayPal gained traction in line with the rising number of smartphone users, these applications also emerged as the major targets of fraudsters, prompting banks to offer online banking services and payment services companies to opt for fraud detection and prevention solutions to counter fraudsters’ intrusion threats and save users from monetary losses.
The outbreak of the Covid pandemic in 2020 triggered the adoption of mobile banking services as banking service users preferred to avoid travel and human contact within bank premises.
MX, a digital transformation platform for credit unions, banks, and fintech, revealed new research findings related to consumer spending and mobile banking adoption amid the economic uncertainty stemming from the pandemic. The data revealed a 50% increase in mobile banking engagement to control finances and plan the individual economic future.
While the adoption of mobile banking is rising significantly, mobile banking is also getting potentially vulnerable to fraudulent activities such as account takeovers, carrier data breaches, call centre fraud, subscription fraud, and phishing, among others driving the demand for fraud detection and prevention solutions over the forecast period.
Highlights from Grand View Research’s latest report include:
- The solution segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 63,1% in 2025, primarily due to the rising need for advanced, realtime, and automated tools that can effectively identify and mitigate increasingly sophisticated fraud threats across digital channels.
- The payment fraud segment accounted for the largest market revenue share in 2025, driven by the exponential rise in digital payment transactions across online banking, e-commerce platforms, and realtime payment systems.
- The large enterprises segment accounted for the largest market revenue share in 2025, primarily due to their extensive digital infrastructure, high transaction volumes, and greater exposure to sophisticated cyberthreats and financial fraud.
- The BFSI segment accounted for the largest market revenue share in 2025, primarily due to the sector’s high exposure to financial crimes, large transaction volumes, and stringent regulatory compliance requirements.
- North America dominated the global fraud detection and prevention market with the largest revenue share of 39,0% in 2025, primarily driven by the strong presence of advanced financial infrastructure, early adoption of AI/ML-based fraud detection technologies, and high transaction volumes across digital banking, fintech, and e-commerce platforms.