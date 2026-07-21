ADC bolsters the country’s digital infrastructure

In another milestone for Africa’s digital infrastructure and cloud ecosystem, Africa Data Centres (ADC) has been designated a Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute Metro peering location in Johannesburg.

“Being designated a Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute Metro peering location is a defining moment for Africa Data Centres, as well as for Africa’s digital infrastructure,” says Ziaad Suleman, senior VP of ADC’s parent company, Cassava Technologies. “It reflects growing confidence in the continent’s ability to support the next generation of cloud and AI-driven services while demonstrating the strength of our One Cassava model.

“By combining the infrastructure capabilities of Africa Data Centres with the cloud and cybersecurity expertise of (sister company) Liquid C2, we are providing organisations with the resilient, secure, and trusted digital foundation they need to accelerate innovation and growth.”

As the first ExpressRoute Metro location in Africa, Johannesburg joins a select group of global technology hubs offering organisations access to a new level of cloud resilience and security. Africa Data Centres’ JHB1 facility becomes the second peering location within the Johannesburg metro offering a local ExpressRoute Metro capability. ExpressRoute Metro routes a single connection through two peering locations in the same metro, adding built-in redundancy for mission-critical workloads.

“South Africa isn’t waiting for the AI era – it’s helping to shape it – and that ambition rests on digital infrastructure the country can trust,” says Vukani Mngxati, CEO of Microsoft South Africa. “With Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute Metro now available in Johannesburg, organisations across South Africa gain a more resilient and secure path to the cloud for their most critical workloads. When businesses can build on trusted, resilient foundations, they can move faster, compete on the global stage, and turn South Africa’s digital ambition into real economic impact.”