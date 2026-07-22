Accelerated AI adoption could strengthen African health supply chains

Healthcare consulting firm, Salient Advisory, has published a landscape report that identifies seven key health supply chain problems in Africa which AI solutions could have significant impact in alleviating.

Salient’s report – AI Applications in African Health Supply Chains – draws on input from supply chain leaders across global health institutions on health supply chain problems, maps 20 AI solutions currently deployed in health supply chains, and profiles select solutions reporting early impact in African markets.

With African health supply chains historically hindered by systemic, well-documented bottlenecks, these findings spotlight AI-powered solutions with real-world deployments that can potentially mitigate growing health supply chain management gaps caused by rapid declines in official development assistance. However, as AI rapidly evolves, the window for stakeholders to leverage these transformative technologies is narrowing.

Impact reported by profiled solution providers includes:

~$38-million reduction in planned procurement expenditure through consumption-based, facility-level forecasting. Opian Technologies’ ForLab Plus platform, deployed by the Ministry of Health and the Ethiopian Pharmaceutical Supply Service across more than 5 700 public health facilities, is reported to have driven the reduction.

An 87% reduction in document processing and manual review time for a Nigerian fourth-party logistics provider following a small-scale pilot led by the Global Fund with AI firm V7 Labs. This led to ~960 hours saved and a drop in invoice-to-pay cycles from 13 days to three days.

In Kenya, InSupply Health’s SMArT tool – co-created with the Ministry of Health – is reported to have cut procurement planning time from two to three days to under one hour per facility.

A 20% reduction in overall stock levels at private pharmacies in Morocco, powered by Distripha’s AI inventory planning model.

Salient says it is calling for global health organisations to advocate for equitable and sustained access to AI infrastructure for African innovators, invest in Africa-based AI capabilities, and fund independent studies on cost impact to help build the evidence base for broader adoption.

Governments should establish supply chain cost baselines before procuring AI solutions, develop AI policy frameworks, invest in internal technical capacity, and update procurement processes to ensure AI outputs support effective supply chain planning.

With limited impact data on cost reduction, the firm is also urging solution providers to ground their business cases in verified, cost-linked impact data.

Deji Ogunye, director of Supply Chain at Salient, says: “Early evidence suggests AI solutions are delivering measurable results in specific contexts, offering health systems a promising path to do more with less. But self-reported results from a limited number of deployments are not yet sufficient on their own to drive adoption at scale. What’s needed now is coordinated action, from credible impact evidence to policy frameworks, to move from isolated deployments to system-wide transformation.”