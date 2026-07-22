Competition helps to boost procurement pay

South African procurement and supply professionals are enjoying their strongest salary growth in years, but employers face mounting pressure to attract and retain skilled talent in an increasingly competitive market.

According to the latest Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply (CIPS) Procurement & Supply Salary Guide 2026, the average salary increase for South African procurement professionals reached 10,2% over the past year, significantly outpacing the country’s 3,2% inflation rate and exceeding the global average salary increase of 7,4%.

Despite these gains, organisations continue to face growing challenges in securing and retaining skilled professionals. More than half of South African respondents expect to look for a new employer within the next 12 months, highlighting the increasingly competitive nature of the procurement talent market.

The survey results also reflect a broader shift in how organisations view procurement, from a transactional function to a strategic business discipline. As global supply chains become more complex and interconnected, procurement teams are taking on greater responsibility for supplier resilience, technology adoption, sustainability, regulatory compliance and business continuity.

“The findings reflect the growing strategic importance of procurement and supply chain management within South African organisations,” says Paul Vos, regional MD of CIPS Southern Africa.

“Businesses are increasingly recognising that procurement professionals play a critical role in managing risk, controlling costs, improving resilience and supporting growth. As a result, organisations are placing greater value on the skills and capabilities required to perform these roles effectively.”

The survey, which gathered responses from 7 130 procurement and supply professionals worldwide, found that salary growth is occurring against a backdrop of ongoing global disruption, supply chain volatility, geopolitical uncertainty and rapid technological change.

South Africa’s average salary increase of 10,2% places it among the stronger-performing regions globally, behind only sub-Saharan Africa (14,6%), the Middle East and North Africa (14,5%) and West Africa (12,7%).

The report also highlights the growing value employers place on professional qualifications.

Nearly two-thirds of South African employers say they prefer to recruit candidates who either hold the globally recognised MCIPS designation or are actively studying towards it. That preference is reflected in remuneration levels, with South African professionals holding the MCIPS designation earning, on average, just over 60% more than their non-MCIPS peers.

“The data demonstrates that professional development and recognised qualifications are increasingly linked to career progression and earning potential,” says Vos. “As procurement becomes more strategic, organisations are seeking professionals who can combine technical expertise with commercial insight, stakeholder management and leadership capability.”

While salaries are rising, employers continue to report difficulties finding the right talent. The challenge is not unique to South Africa. Globally, 57% of employers report difficulties finding the right candidates over the past year.

Among South African organisations, the biggest recruitment challenges are budget restraints, finding candidates who are a strong organisational fit, and a shortage of technical skills and formal procurement training.

The findings suggest organisations are being forced to balance tighter budgets with growing demand for increasingly specialised procurement capabilities.

The profession’s reputation also continues to strengthen as its influence expands beyond traditional sourcing and cost management.

Three-quarters of South African respondents believe perceptions of procurement have improved over the past year, while almost 90% believe a career in procurement and supply can enable positive social change through its influence on ethical sourcing, diversity and inclusion, governance and sustainability.

The role is also becoming increasingly technology-driven.

Three-quarters of South African respondents believe artificial intelligence will improve supply chain risk identification and decision-making, although only just over 50% believe it will enhance their current roles.

At the same time, nearly two-thirds identify integrity and trust as the most important qualities for procurement leaders over the next decade, reflecting the profession’s growing role in governance, ethical leadership and supplier trust.

Success will also depend on new capabilities, with data literacy, digital proficiency, ethical AI use, risk management, and critical thinking emerging as the most important future skills.

“Procurement is evolving rapidly,” says Vos.

“Today’s procurement professionals are expected to manage increasingly complex supply chains, leverage data and technology, navigate risk, support sustainability goals and contribute to organisational strategy. The organisations that invest in developing these capabilities will be best positioned to compete in an increasingly uncertain world.”

A full copy of the CIPS Procurement & Supply Salary Guide 2026 can be accessed here.