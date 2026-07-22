France signs in social media ban for kids

France has become the first European country to restrict social media access for children.

The new law was passed this week and could go into effect from September.

One provision of the new law restricts social media access for children under the age of 15.

It also bans the use of mobile phones in high schools, which follows from earlier bans for younger school children.

The move by France could prompt the European Union to adopt similar bans.

Australia, the UK and Canada have already move to restrict access for children.