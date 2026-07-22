Google adds three new AI models

Google has expanded its Gemini artificial intelligence (AI) lineup with three new models.

Gemini 3.6 Flash is an improved flagship model with stronger coding and financial analysis capabilities.

Google says it uses 17% fewer tokens than its predecessor, lowering usage costs while delivering better performance.

Gemini 3.5 Flash-Lite is touted as a highly efficient, cost-effective model designed specifically to run lightweight, autonomous AI agents and everyday document processing tasks.

Google says Gemini 3.5 Flash Cyber is a specialised cybersecurity model trained to identify, validate, and patch software vulnerabilities before they can be exploited.

The company didn’t launch Gemini 3.5 Pro, the flagship AI model that was expected mid-year but is said to still be in testing.