Intel and Fortinet collaborate to advance cybersecurity

Intel and Fortinet have announced a strategic collaboration to develop Fortinet Security Processor 6 (SP6).

Expanding a long-standing relationship between the two companies, this collaboration combines Fortinet’s proprietary, purpose-built security processor expertise with Intel’s advanced design, packaging, and manufacturing capabilities to accelerate and strengthen SP6 development.

This work will also help to improve the resilience and diversity of Fortinet’s global supply chain.

“As organisations face a rapidly evolving threat landscape, security infrastructure must deliver both performance and innovation at scale,” says Lip-Bu Tan, CEO of Intel. “This collaboration demonstrates how Intel’s semiconductor leadership and advanced design, packaging, and manufacturing capabilities can help cybersecurity leaders like Fortinet accelerate the development of critical security technologies while building a more resilient and diversified global supply chain.”

Ken Xie, founder, chairman and CEO of Fortinet, says: “Fortinet’s purpose-built ASICs have been a key differentiator for more than two decades, enabling us to deliver the security effectiveness, performance, and efficiency our customers demand. This expanded relationship with Intel will leverage its unique combination of advanced semiconductor technology, manufacturing expertise, and global supply chain capabilities, helping Fortinet accelerate and strengthen our ASIC strategy, while also better supporting organisations all over the world.”

The new agreement aims to deliver a highly integrated security processor capable of supporting increasingly sophisticated security services and the demanding performance requirements of today’s organisations.

The companies will explore additional opportunities to further deepen collaboration across semiconductor technology, manufacturing, and the infrastructure underpinning future cybersecurity innovation. This work is expected to advance Fortinet’s long-term ASIC roadmap, support greater performance and service richness, and strengthen supply chain assurance for customers worldwide.