Rectron goes into recovery mode after cyber attack

Rectron has become the victim of a cyberattack, the details of which are still unclear.

On 15 July, the company identified an incident affecting some of its IT systems and operations.

Investigations are ongoing to determine the nature and extent of the information that may have been accessed, and to assess any potential impact on the business.

The distributor is not speculating on the cause, scope or operational implications of the incident.

In response to the incident, Rectron activated its incident response and business continuity procedures and is taking all reasonable steps to regain full control of its systems and restore normal operations as soon as practicable.

“All efforts are being made to contain the incident, progress the forensic investigation, and ensure the protection and integrity of the company’s environment,” according to a statement from the company.

“This remains a developing situation,” it adds. “Rectron is committed to providing rolling updates to stakeholders as verified information becomes available.”