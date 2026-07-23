AI compresses cyberattack timelines, targets ungoverned AI identities

Attackers are operationalising artificial intelligence (AI) to collapse attack workflows from weeks to days, according to the latest Sophos AI Security 2026 Report, which adds that AI’s most immediate impact on cybercrime is speed, as well as a rise in attacks using identity as the primary initial access vector (IAV), rather than inventing new attack types at this stage.

“Attackers still need initial access, still move laterally, and still exfiltrate through observable channels,” says John Peterson, CTO at Sophos. “What has changed is the clock.

“For the first time, we have observed AI being actively used as an operational force multiplier,” he says. “While the tools and techniques were familiar, the speed of development, testing, and iteration was materially different. That is the AI threat that security teams need to prepare against. It means faster cycles and shorter windows to respond, with greater pressure on defenders to detect and contain activity before impact.”

Key findings from the latest Sophos report include:

AI is compressing attack timelines and accelerating operational readiness.

Enterprise AI identities, OAuth tokens, agents, APIs, and development tools are becoming high-value targets.

AI-assisted social engineering and deepfakes are now operational tools.

Threat actors are incorporating AI into underground markets, recruitment, prompt engineering, jailbreaking, malware development workflows, and criminal services.

AI development infrastructure and supply chains are being targeted.

AI in the hands of attackers

In one of the report’s most significant findings, Sophos uncovered a campaign tracked as STAC6994, actively using AI to drive their operations – one of the first provable demonstrations of this happening.

The threat actor was running a software development operation inside a customer’s network and using approximately 12 AI agents to write and test attacks against endpoint agents including Sophos, CrowdStrike, and Microsoft Defender. They produced nearly 80 modules and more than 70 evasion techniques, and turned what would have taken a human weeks into a few days. This dramatically accelerated the timeline of attack techniques reaching operational readiness.

This intelligence collection effort meant that we could stay ahead of the threat, defeating attacks before they made it into the wild.

AI identities become a new attack surface

The report identifies enterprise AI adoption as the fastest-growing source of new exposure. As coding agents, assistants, and open-weight models take on privileged access to core systems, attackers are targeting the trust, credentials and access permissions surrounding these systems. As a result, AI identities, agents, OAuth connections, and API keys are increasingly becoming a high-value attack surface – and governance is not keeping pace.

Attackers are creating new pathways into enterprise networks by compromising OAuth tokens, AI service credentials, developer tools, and exposed AI infrastructure. This demonstrates that AI is now as much an identity, governance, and supply chain issue as it is a model security issue.

This is also reflected in the recent Sophos 2026 State of Ransomware report which showed that, for the first time in more than three years, identity has become the primary IAV.

AI-powered social engineering and deepfakes become operational

AI-assisted social engineering and deepfakes are making scams more scalable, more convincing across languages, and significantly cheaper to produce.

Incidents highlighted in the report include an AI-themed investment scam which drew a UK-based victim into a fake AI-powered investment platform through months of AI-themed lessons and coordinated messaging. The victim ultimately lost hundreds of thousands of pounds.

AI development infrastructure is also being targeted directly with attacks involving compromised developer tools and credential-stealing malware. Supply chain risks around model weights, training data provenance, MCP servers and inference infrastructure are also becoming more prolific.

“This report makes clear that AI security is no longer just about model behaviour or speculative future risks,” says Peterson. “AI is actively being absorbed into criminal workflows and social engineering operations, as well as into enterprise software development and identity systems within legitimate organisations. That means the threat is in the here and now.

“As frontier models continue to advance, the next few months will be defined by how quickly organisations can govern AI use, secure the identities and connections around it, and keep pace with attackers who are capable of rapidly adopting new capabilities.”