Does SA have what it takes to stay off the FATF greylist?

On 24 October 2025, the Financial Action Task Force removed South Africa from its list of jurisdictions under increased monitoring, 32 months after being placed there in February 2023.

The reforms that got it off the list were real: new legislation, better beneficial ownership rules, and stronger supervision.

However, none of that reform proves South Africa can convict a money launderer.

The same justice system being investigated is the one being evaluated

FATF’s Fifth Round Mutual Evaluation, running from early 2026 to October 2027, doesn’t grade paperwork. It grades outcomes: investigations opened, prosecutions brought, convictions secured, assets seized. That evaluation is running alongside a live demonstration of exactly the problem it’s designed to catch.

The Madlanga Commission, set up after KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi alleged in July 2025 that organised crime had infiltrated the police, intelligence services and prosecuting authority, has since referred five senior police officers for further investigation, including the former head of SAPS organised crime, over an alleged R80,000 payment from a suspected cartel boss.

You can’t argue South Africa enforcement-ready, while the officers meant to run organised crime investigations are themselves under investigation, says Bradley Elliott, CEO of RelyComply.

Every conviction starts with a suspicious transaction report someone else filed

Most compliance commentary treats grey-list exit as the finish line and treats “enforcement” as something that happens after a bank files a report. That’s the wrong mental model, and the industry needs to think differently.

Financial institutions don’t control court backlogs or prosecutorial resourcing, but every conviction that does happen is built on evidence that started life inside a bank’s compliance system, a suspicious transaction report, a due diligence file, a screening result. If that evidence is thin, undocumented, or unreconstructable eighteen months later, the prosecution fails before it starts, regardless of how good the police work was.

The National Treasury has already said this out loud

In parliamentary testimony to the Standing Committee on Finance, Treasury technical advisor Ismail Momoniat warned that the country’s ability to investigate organised crime and recover criminal proceeds could come under direct scrutiny in the Fifth Round evaluation if law enforcement weaknesses aren’t addressed. This isn’t industry speculation; it’s the government’s own compliance apparatus flagging the risk before the evaluators do.

Legal commentary on the post-grey-list period has drawn a direct line from the Madlanga findings to FATF scoring: the referrals arising from the Commission go to the heart of the weaknesses that triggered the original greylisting, and FATF will be watching how the country responds to them.

“South Africa needs to show that law enforcement agencies are able to investigate money laundering successfully, that prosecutions lead to convictions, and that criminal proceeds are identified and confiscated,” continues Elliott. “Institutions can’t fix the judicial system, but they can make sure the evidence they hand over is the reason a case succeeds.”

Prosecution-ready evidence has very specific requirements. For financial institutions providing evidence, or reporting suspicious transactions, it means having a platform that centralises customer due diligence and transaction records, retains full screening histories, and documents why a risk decision was made, not just what the decision was. It means being able to reconstruct that decision on demand, even when the request is made two years after the fact. Institutions that fall short of this are not just risking regulatory fines; they could be the reason a real prosecution never makes it to court.

By October 2027, FATF will only be counting one thing

South Africa didn’t get off the grey list by having good intentions on paper. It got off by changing and enforcing regulation. That progress is already visible. More cases are being opened against offenders, particularly on corruption, and referrals from bodies like the Madlanga Commission show a system willing to name names and open files.

However, opening a case and winning it are two different achievements, and this is where the gap still sits. The next phase is not about whether South Africa investigates; it is about whether those investigations end in convictions.

Staying off the grey list requires proving, on a case-by-case basis, that the law is enforced and actually works. That burden doesn’t rest solely on police and prosecutors. It sits with every institution deciding right now whether its compliance system is producing intelligence or producing evidence.