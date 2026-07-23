Randburg licensing goes offline as consumables run out

Randburg licensing department yesterday shut its offices when a lack of stationery and consumables made it unable to render services.

This, despite the booking and licensing process being largely online.

A poorly-worded notice on the door of the licencing offices was the only notice given to citizens arriving for their booked appointments.

A4 paper, printer toner and “face value documents” are depleted, according to the notice.

“We unfortunately have to suspend services temporarily till all consumables are back in stock to render services,” the notice says.

The services affected are booking of Learners licenses, Drivers licenses and Professional Driving Permits, along with the renewal of Drivers licenses and Professional Driving Permits.