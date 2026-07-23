Surge in SA spending during FIFA World Cup 2026

Spending at sports and recreation resorts increased 72% in South Africa during the opening weekend of this year’s FIFA World Cup, according to Visa data highlighting local spending patterns during the tournament.

And, ahead of South Africa’s Round of 32 match against Canada, spending on ticketing and live screening increased 76% between 25 and 27 June 2026 compared to the previous weekend.

Analysis by Visa Consulting & Analytics shows increased spending on Visa consumer cards across live screening, dining, streaming services and sports merchandise categories throughout the Group Stage and Round of 32 matches.

Dining spending elevated across major cities

Strong uplift in dining spending was observed during South Africa’s Round of 32 match against Canada on 28 June 2026, when restaurant dine-in spending increased 76% compared to an average Sunday night across the previous four weeks. During the final Group Stage (24 to 29 June 2026), restaurant dine-in spending also remained elevated across major cities – increasing 30% in Johannesburg, 20% in Pretoria, 20% in Durban, and 10% in Cape Town compared to previous weekends.

Streaming and sports merchandise spending rose

Spending on cable TV and streaming services increased 29% during the final Group Stage and the initial Round of 32 matches (25 June 2026 to 1 July 2026) compared to the same weekdays in the previous month. In-store spending on sports merchandise increased 16% towards the final weekend of the Group Stage (25 to 28 June 2026) compared to the same weekend in May.

“Global sporting moments like the FIFA World Cup create a powerful ripple effect beyond the pitch, bringing people together while driving meaningful activity for local businesses and communities,” says Sandy Samaan, head of Vis Consulting and Analytics, Sub-Saharan Africa. “As a proud partner of FIFA World Cup, we’re excited to see how fans engage during these moments, and the role of digital payments in supporting economic impact and connected commerce.”