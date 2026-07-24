AI won’t replace mine inspectors, but could save lives

South Africa’s mining industry has made significant progress in improving safety, but one fatality is still one too many.

By Sanel’Ekhaya Ntathu, quality control specialist at Proxicom

Every life lost is a reminder that while our safety systems have improved, they are not infallible. If we have technology capable of identifying hazards before they become tragedies, we have a responsibility to use it.

Artificial intelligence (AI) has reached that point.

For years, AI was viewed as a future technology. Today, it is a practical solution already helping industries monitor risk in real time, improve decision-making and reduce costly delays. The mining sector should not be asking whether AI has a place underground, it should be asking how quickly it can integrate it responsibly.

Mining remains one of the most complex and high-risk industries in the world. Ground instability, equipment collisions, gas exposure and human fatigue can develop within minutes, often between routine inspections. No matter how experienced an inspector is, no one can monitor every part of a mine at every moment.

That is where AI changes the game.

AI-powered cameras, sensors and computer vision systems can continuously monitor operations, detect unusual conditions and alert teams before an incident occurs. They do not replace inspectors, they give them better information, faster, allowing them to focus on the areas where their expertise is needed most.

The opportunity extends beyond safety.

Across the mining sector, project delays are often caused not by engineering challenges, but by compliance paperwork, inspections and reporting. AI can automate routine documentation, identify non-conformances in real time and speed up audits, approvals and project handovers. That means fewer delays, lower costs and more productive operations.

But AI is not a silver bullet.

Technology is only as effective as the systems supporting it. Without disciplined inspection processes, strong quality management and skilled professionals, even the most advanced AI will fall short. The goal should never be to replace people, it should be to equip them with better tools.

South Africa’s mining industry has always evolved through innovation. AI is simply the next step. Companies that embrace it responsibly will strengthen safety, improve productivity and remain competitive in an increasingly digital industry.

The future of mining will not be built by technology alone. It will be built by experienced professionals empowered by intelligent technology.

The question is no longer whether AI belongs in mining, the question is whether we can afford to ignore its potential.