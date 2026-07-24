AMD launches full-stack compute for agentic AI

AMD has launched its next-generation AI infrastructure and physical AI portfolio, led by AMD Helios rackscale solutions now in production and set to be be deployed by at gigawatt scale.

At its Advancing AI 2026 event yesterday, AMD chair and CEO Dr Lisa Su said: “The next phase of AI will span frontier models, agents and physical AI, creating new opportunities to bring intelligence everywhere.

“Realizing that potential will take the entire industry working together. AMD is partnering across the ecosystem to deliver leadership compute and open platforms that give customers the performance, flexibility and choice to scale AI from the data centre to the edge.”

AMD Helios rack-scale AI solution

Delivering frontier AI requires a fully integrated rack architecture, with every part of the stack pushing the boundaries of performance. AMD Helios rackscale solutions are built for this, with co-optimized silicon spanning 72 high-performance AMD Instinct MI455X GPUs and 18 6th Gen AMD EPYC “Venice” CPUs, connected by AMD Pensando front-end, scale-up and scale-out networking, and accelerated by AMD ROCm open software.

AMD Helios delivers up to 30% more tokens per dollar than the leading competitive solution.

AI labs and cloud providers are choosing AMD Helios for its open, full-stack performance. They include OpenAI, Anthropic, Meta, Microsoft, Oracle, Humain, Tensorwave, Vultr, Cirrascale and others. Systems will be available from leading OEMs, including Bull, HPE, Lenovo and Supermicro, as well as infrastructure partners Sanmina and Wiwynn.

At Advancing AI, AMD partners detailed how they deploy AMD AI infrastructure at scale for frontier training and inference:

Anthropic and AMD further outlined a strategic partnership announcement to deploy up to 2 gigawatts of AMD Instinct MI455X GPUs in AMD Helios rackscale solutions. The companies are launching a multiyear engineering collaboration to use Claude to accelerate AMD software development. Specifically, the teams will use Claude to optimize workloads for AMD Instinct GPUs and accelerate ROCm software development. AMD will also broadly adopt Claude across its engineering and product development teams.

OpenAI and AMD are partnering to optimize the full AI stack, from silicon to software. Leveraging OpenAI’s Triton framework with AMD ROCm software, the companies are optimising GPT-class workloads on AMD Instinct MI455X GPUs and AMD Helios racks. OpenAI expects to bring Helios online beginning in the fourth quarter of 2026, with deployments accelerating throughout 2027.

Meta and AMD are co-designing for gigawatt-scale deployments, optimising AMD’s full AI compute stack for Meta workloads. Meta is now validating 6th Gen EPYC CPU platforms in its labs and has begun testing and validating workloads on AMD Helios racks as they prepare to deploy at scale.

Cerebras and AMD are collaborating to deliver a combined solution of Cerebras ultra-low-latency AI compute and AMD Helios high-throughput rack-scale infrastructure to help improve inference efficiency, scalability and economics for ultra-low-latency inference serving.

Data centre CPUs and GPUs

6th Gen EPYC processors deliver the broadest server CPU portfolio for agentic AI, spanning cloud, enterprise, general-purpose and high-performance computing (HPC) workloads. With leadership per-core performance and the highest thread density, they enable the most agents per watt, per dollar and per rack.

For AI host nodes, 6th Gen EPYC CPUs deliver the speed and memory bandwidth to keep accelerators fully fed. And for general-purpose servers, they bring leadership performance and energy efficiency to run business critical applications and AI support tasks.

With AMD Instinct MI400 Series GPUs, AMD delivers powerful performance for cloud, enterprise and HPC workloads. AMD Instinct MI455X GPUs deliver 34x higher token throughput compared to MI355X GPUs.

For high-precision workloads, the AMD Instinct MI430X accelerator is the most advanced for HPC and sovereign AI with up to 288 TFLOPS of hardware-based FP64 performance for scientific computing. Instinct MI430X accelerators are powering the next wave of exascale-class supercomputers across the U.S. and Europe.

AMD also launched the Instinct MI350P GPU, bringing seamless AI acceleration to existing infrastructure with leadership token economics. MI350P GPUs deliver up to 4,2x more tokens per second per dollar than the competition.

Advancing the open software ecosystem

For developers, AMD ROCm is the open software platform with the performance, flexibility and ecosystem support needed to build and deploy AI on AMD hardware.

Building on that foundation, AMD is introducing ROCm.ai, an AI-driven development platform that helps developers build, optimise and deploy GPU software faster across AMD platforms.

ROCm.ai brings AI-assisted GPU programming to developers by enabling popular coding agents such as Claude, Codex and Cursor to understand AMD platforms and ROCm natively.

ROCm.ai is accelerating software enablement for AMD Instinct MI455X GPUs while optimising performance.

Open-source frameworks including PyTorch, Hugging Face, vLLM and SGLang are already enabled on MI455X and seeing great results.

Next-generation AI infrastructure

AMD is extending its annual cadence of CPU, GPU, networking and rack-scale innovation through 2030. The company shared new details on its roadmaps, including:

Next-generation EPYC server CPUs based on the “Zen 7” architecture are coming in 2028. The “Florence,” “Ferrara” and “Fidenza” CPUs are expected to extend AMD’s leadership in density, performance, performance-per-system dollar and performance-per-watt.

“Ravenna” CPUs based on the “Zen 8” architecture are coming in 2030, designed to continue AMD server CPU leadership.

Next-generation AMD Instinct MI500 Series GPUs are coming in 2027, with next-generation compute, memory and interconnect technologies for leadership performance.

AMD Instinct MI600 Series GPUs are coming in 2028.

The next-generation AMD Helios 500 rackscale solution will be powered by AMD Instinct MI500 Series GPUs and AMD EPYC “Verano” CPUs, with next-gen Pensando “Como” and “Monza” networking. The AMD Helios 600 rackscale solution will follow, powered by AMD Instinct MI600 Series GPUs, EPYC “Ferrara” CPUs and Pensando “Palma” and “Levanzo” networking.

Scaling AI across the nterprise

Leading enterprises run on AMD infrastructure, from cloud, hybrid and on-prem data centers to AI-enabled PC fleets. AMD technologies are helping customers scale quickly and accelerate enterprise transformation.

At Advancing AI, AT&T illustrated how it is deploying flexible enterprise AI using AMD technology across cloud, on-premises and air-gapped environments. AT&T is also using AMD Instinct GPUs and ROCm software to power its OTel 2.0 model, an open-source model trained specifically for telecoms.

With the AMD Ryzen AI Halo developer platform, AMD delivers performance, efficiency and simplicity that makes local AI development accessible. More AMD Ryzen AI Halo platforms, powered by Ryzen AI Max PRO 400 Series processors, will be available later this year from AMD and OEM partners.

Cisco and AMD are collaborating to combine AMD high-performance inference engines, including AMD Ryzen AI Halo systems, with Cisco networking, observability and security capabilities, so enterprises can deploy, govern and manage hybrid and local agentic AI at scale.

The next frontier of physical AI

As AI expands across cloud, enterprise and local systems, the next frontier is bringing intelligence into machines that perceive, reason and act in the physical world.

Building on a long legacy in robotics with AMD FPGAs and adaptive SoCs, AMD introduced AMD Kria AI solutions, extending the company’s robotics capabilities from the robot body to the robot brain. AMD brings AI perception, reasoning and agentic decision-making and control together on a single platform to deliver the performance required for demanding real-world robotic systems.

The portfolio includes new AMD Kria AI system-on-modules (SOMs), powered by the new AMD Ryzen AI Embedded X100 Series processors, and the AMD Kria AI Robotics Developer Platform, an open, turnkey integrated platform for autonomous robotics combining CPU, GPU, NPU and FPGA compute.

Together with an expanded open software ecosystem, AMD Kria AI solutions remove vendor lock-in and help developers and customers accelerate the path from prototype to production for next-generation physical AI systems.