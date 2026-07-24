Border control now starts at your desk

Border and customs compliance has always been something you dealt with at the airport.

Not anymore. South Africa’s new mandatory online Traveller Declaration, which came into effect on 1 July 2026, is the latest signal in a global shift that has been building for years.

Governments now want your information before you even board your flight, and for business travellers running on tight itineraries and even tighter margins, that shift has consequences.

“The SARS Traveller Declaration is a fundamental change in when compliance happens. The border has moved, and it’s moved to 24 hours before departure. Business travellers who don’t adjust their pre-trip habits and routine are going to feel it,” says Herman Heunes, GM at Corporate Traveller South Africa.

An emerging global pattern

South Africa is joining a growing cohort of governments that have decided the old model of processing travellers at the point of entry is too slow, too manual, and too reactive.

The UK’s Electronic Travel Authorisation, now required for millions of previously visa-exempt visitors, must also be secured before boarding.

The EU’s ETIAS system, expected to launch late 2026, adds a pre-departure authorisation layer for travellers who previously needed nothing more than a valid passport.

Across Asia, countries including Thailand and Indonesia have introduced or expanded digital arrival and declaration systems (the Thailand Digital Arrival Card and All Indonesia Arrival Card, respectively) that replace the paper cards travellers once filled in on the plane.

Ethiopia, meanwhile, requires all arriving and transiting passengers to complete an online Traveler’s Health Declaration Form before arrival at Addis Ababa Bole International Airport.

The architecture is different in each case (some are entry authorisations, others are customs declarations or health declarations), but the direction is identical.

Pre-travel. Digital. Mandatory

“What we’re seeing globally is the rise of the smart border,” says Heunes. “Information moves ahead of the traveller. That’s better for governments, and ultimately better for travellers who are prepared. But it creates a new category of risk for anyone who treats pre-trip admin as an afterthought.”

What the SARS declaration means for business travellers

The new SARS Traveller Declaration is a manageable addition to the pre-trip checklist for leisure travellers with a suitcase of personal belongings. They simply complete it within 24 hours of departure, keep the confirmation on their phone, and proceed as normal.

However, for business travellers, it’s slightly more complex. The declaration requires passport details, travel information, contact details, and – critically – disclosure of any goods, currency, or items that fall outside personal use.

Business equipment, product samples, gifts intended for clients, commercial goods, and cash above the R100 000 threshold all require declaration. Allowances cannot be combined between travellers, and goods exceeding the duty-free threshold trigger further customs assessment.

Importantly, this is not a form to rush through. SARS has been unambiguous on the consequences – failure to declare, or making a false declaration, can result in delays, detention of goods, penalties, or enforcement action under customs legislation. For a business traveller catching an early morning flight to close a deal, none of those outcomes are acceptable.

“If samples or goods get held at customs, the real cost is the stress and disruption that ripples into expos, meetings and other commitments,” says Heunes. “That’s why the declaration needs to be part of the travel workflow rather than something forgotten about until check-in.”

The compliance gap that travel management closes

The uncomfortable truth for many SMEs is that the systems designed to streamline border processing actually increase the pre-trip burden on anyone without a managed travel programme.

Leisure travellers have time and flexibility; large corporates have compliance infrastructure. SMEs and smaller businesses (the ones most likely to be sending their MD on a last-minute flight to Nairobi or their sales lead to a trade show in Frankfurt) are most exposed to the gap between “booked” and “compliant”.

The new normal for business travel looks something like this: a traveller needs not just a valid passport and a booking confirmation, but potentially (depending on their passport) an ETA or ETIAS authorisation, a completed customs declaration, and documented details of any goods or currency they’re carrying – all resolved before they reach the airport.

“Managed travel was always about more than getting the best fare,” says Heunes. “It was about making sure the trip actually works. That’s truer now than it’s ever been. A good travel booker is securing flights while, more importantly, ensuring their travellers are actually ready to travel.”

The companies that will navigate this new landscape most effectively are those that treat compliance as part of the travel booking process rather than a separate responsibility left to the traveller to figure out alone.

What to do now

The practical adjustment is straightforward, even if the habit change takes time. Add the SARS Traveller Declaration to your pre-trip checklist alongside passport validity, visa requirements, online check-in and boarding pass. Complete it within 24 hours of departure, keeping the confirmation accessible. If you’re carrying business equipment, commercial goods, or significant currency, give yourself time to complete the declaration accurately.

More broadly: check entry requirements for each and every destination earlier than you used to.

“The era of the paper form at the airport is ending. The new compliance window opens long before departure, and for business travellers, that window needs to be part of the plan,” Heunes concludes.