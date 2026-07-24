Google hit with $1bn fine in Europe

The European Commission has hit Google with a $1-billion (Euro 890-million) fine for anti-competitive business practices.

The European Commission yesterday took two decisions finding non-compliance by Google with the Digital Markets Act (DMA) for self-preferencing its own services on Google Search, and for putting in place restrictions on businesses to direct consumers to alternative, often cheaper, purchase channels on Google Play (steering).

In this regard, the Commission issued Google a fine of €460 million and a fine of €430 million respectively.

Self-preferencing on Google Search

Under the DMA, gatekeepers must not treat their own services more favourably in ranking than third-party services. They have to apply transparent, fair and non-discriminatory conditions to such ranking.

The Commission found that Google gives preferential treatment to its own services, including shopping, hotels, transport and sports results, over those of third parties in Google Search, thereby breaching its obligations under the DMA.

Google displays its own services more prominently in search results, including at the top of the search results page or by using enhanced visuals and filters, while similar third-party services do not have the same prominence.

Google’s anti-steering

Under the DMA, app developers that distribute their apps via Google Play should be able to inform customers – free of charge – of alternative, often cheaper, offers, and to direct them to those offers to make purchases, for example on websites or alternative app stores.

The Commission found that Google failed to comply with that obligation.

In particular, Google prevents app developers from freely communicating and promoting offers and concluding contracts with users in distribution channels of their choice, including third-party app stores.

While Google can receive a fee for facilitating the initial acquisition of a new customer by an app developer via Google Play, the level of the steering-related fees charged by Google and the length of the charging period for these fees went beyond what is considered compliant with the DMA.

Compliance ordered

As part of the two decisions, the Commission has ordered Google to bring the non-compliance to an end.

In particular, Google must implement measures to:

Treat third-party services that feature on Google’s search results in a fair and non-discriminatory manner by reference to its own services, and

Allow app developers distributing their apps via Google Play Store, both technically and contractually, to freely communicate, promote offers and conclude contracts with users not only within but also outside the Google Play app store.

The Commission notes that, after a constructive dialogue, Google has proposed and started testing changes to how it presents its own services on Google Search for free services such as shopping, hotels and flights. The Commission will monitor the implementation of these solutions which constitute substantial progress towards compliance.

The Commission also notes that Google has proposed and started testing changes to how it presents shopping ads and content related services, such as sports. The Commission is currently assessing these changes and will continue its dialogue with Google in light of today’s decision.

The Commission also takes note of Google’s proposals on how it plans to apply the principles of the decision to AI Overviews and AI Mode, on which dialogue will continue in light of today’s decision.

The Commission also notes that Google has rolled out changes related to Google’s steering terms. These constitute good progress towards compliance and will also be assessed in light of the cease and desist order of today’s decision.

Next steps

Google is required to comply with the Commission’s decisions within 60 days, otherwise it risks periodic penalty payments of up to 5% of its total worldwide turnover.

The Commission continues to engage with Google to ensure compliance with its decisions and the DMA more generally.

“Google has fallen short of effective compliance with the Digital Markets Act, and today we have taken decisive yet balanced enforcement action sanctioning these breaches,” says Teresa Ribera, executive vice-president for clean, just and competitive transition at the European Commission.

“ The best products should succeed because they’re better, not because they’re owned by the company running the search engine. And European consumers have a right to be told by app developers where to sign up to the best offers, even when the app store owner does not get a cut.

“This is the promise of the DMA, protecting fairness, choice and innovation in digital markets for the benefit of all European citizens.”

Henna Virkkunen, executive vice-president for tech sovereignty, security and democracy at the European Commission, adds: “The two decisions we adopted confirm our determination to apply the Digital Markets Act to safeguard business and innovation.

“We found that Google harms businesses offering similar services, such as shopping or sports, by not granting them the same level of prominence on Google Search.

“We also found that Google has restricted app developers from offering cheaper offers to customers in the Google Play app store.

“Google must now bring the non-compliance to an end and to refrain from continuing it in the future.

“Today’s decisions send a clear message: we will not hesitate to use our tools to safeguard business and innovation opportunities opened up by the DMA.”