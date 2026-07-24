Kazang rebrands as Lesaka

Lesaka Technologies, the South African fintech company behind Kazang, Cash Connect, Adumo and GAAP, is bringing all four businesses together under one brand name: Lesaka.

Kazang supports over 100 000 micro merchants processing around 3-million transactions daily.

The community of merchants uses Kazang terminals to sell services such as prepaid electricity, prepaid airtime and data, DSTV subscriptions and bill payments.

More than 60 000 of these merchants are enabled to accept card payments.

Merchants won’t need to do anything when Kazang switches to the Lesaka brand as terminals and apps will work in the same way as they did before. Merchants will use the same services as you did previously, including prepaid voucher sales, accepting card payments, applying for cash advances and paying suppliers. And the support team remains the same.

“We want to make it easier for merchants to do business, which means we need to be wherever they are,” says Kagiso Khaole, CEO of Lesaka Merchant Division. “Whether you run a spaza shop, a tuck shop or another small business, our goal is to stand alongside you with the human-first products and support you need to grow. Our One Lesaka brand signals our commitment to this mission.”

The new branding will not change anything for Kazang clients now, but forms part of plans by Lesaka to offer informal merchants a simpler experience and wider set of services in the future.

“South Africa’s small and informal businesses are the backbone of our communities, helping people buy essentials, pay bills and access important services close to home,” Khaole says. “By bringing Kazang, Cash Connect, Adumo and GAAP together under Lesaka, we can connect the strengths of each business to offer our merchants more services through one trusted partner.”