Stark reality of Africa’s path to the AI economy

As artificial intelligence (AI) and digital technologies compress decades of economic evolution into months, Africa faces a critical turning point, according to the Boston Consulting Group.

Its latest report – Advancing Africa’s AI and Digital Economy – warns that the continent risks falling into a familiar historical trap: exporting raw data to feed proprietary models built abroad, only to buy the technology back under expensive licences.

The report highlights a stark economic imbalance.

While AI development is set to inject $15,7-trillion into global GDP by 2030, Africa’s digital economy is expanding too slowly to keep pace. It currently represents just 5% of continental GDP, trailing the global average of 15%. On its current trajectory, it will reach only 8,5% by 2050.

“Africa’s core challenge is no longer about technology adoption; it is about tech production,” says Hamid Maher, BCG MD and senior partner; head of BCG Tech Hub in Africa and a co-author of the report. “We have the world’s youngest population and the fastest-growing cloud market, but we lack the foundational infrastructure to own our digital future. Winning requires capturing value from the technology stack itself – building, governing, and retaining our data and talent locally.”

The cost of falling behind

Africa accounts for 18% of the global population, but possesses less than 1% of the world’s data centre capacity. Furthermore, large language models (LLMs) adequately support less than 2% of the continent’s estimated 2 000 languages.

This infrastructure gap is severely compounded by a stark digital services imbalance.

As highlighted in BCG’s companion report, Strengthening the Africa-Europe Corridor – A strategic Imperative in a Multipolar World, Africa’s trade coverage ratio for services with the US was 51% in 2024 – reflecting an extreme concentration of tech power. With US digital platforms commanding market capitalisations between $1-trillion and $5-trillion, dwarfing global competitors, Africa faces an accelerating risk of an ever-widening tech deficit.

Without immediate local value capture, the continent risks a structural dependency where its clinical, behavioural, and environmental data are treated as raw materials exported to feed proprietary models built abroad, only to return home under licence.

To reverse this outflux of economic benefits, the Advancing Africa’s AI and Digital Economy report outlines three key structural constraints that are contributing to underdeveloped digital infrastructure and weak foundations for AI enablement across Africa:

Fragmentation: Individually, Africa’s 54 economies are too small – not one exceeds $500-billion in GDP – to justify the infrastructure investment that a modern digital economy needs. Within countries, individual organisations have limited investment capacity. At both levels, fragmentation constrains scale.

The brain drain: Africa’s 62 000 AI specialists represent just 5% of the global AI workforce – and 38% of those professionals work remotely for foreign companies rather than building local ecosystems.

Reliance on imported systems: Costly licensing, coupled with vendor lock-in, limit flexibility, slow innovation and direct value outside the continent. Closed systems also constrain local participation and talent retention, with African companies paying up to 35% more than global peers for the same technology.

A blueprint for digital value creation

To reverse this trajectory, BCG identifies three priority areas for public and private sector leaders to strengthen the digital foundations needed to unleash Africa’s digital and AI economy:

Build infrastructure and data foundations through public-private partnerships (PPPs): Successful models show that governments should retain ownership and strategic oversight while leaving execution to the private sector. Strong data governance promotes responsible use, supports adoption, and accelerates digital infrastructure growth. The report points to Rwanda’s IremboGov platform – a long-term private concession enabling citizens to access over 100 public services and processing 51-million transactions – as a prime African example of robust digital infrastructure.

Mutualise investment to scale the effort: Because individual African economies are often too small to justify massive standalone infrastructure investments, pooling resources at the national, regional, or sectoral level can be the answer. The report recommends utilising regulatory frameworks like the AfCFTA Protocol on Digital Trade to incentivise shared infrastructure and lower the marginal costs of core capabilities – for example, cloud services and fraud detection.

Pursue open-source architecture: Deploying non-proprietary digital public goods keeps tech talent in-country and prevents expensive licensing lock-ins. Morocco’s National Population Register successfully utilised MOSIP, an open-source digital identity platform, to create a tailored system while anchoring technical capabilities and economic value domestically.

“As agentic AI and advanced robotics begin to disrupt traditional developing pathways like call centres and manufacturing, establishing strong domestic tech ecosystems is becoming an economic imperative for Africa,” says Patrick Dupoux, BCG MD, senior partner, and co-author. “At the same time, as digital systems become more open and interconnected, trust becomes increasingly important, creating the confidence needed to accelerate innovation, attract investment and unlock broad participation.

“Africa has both the ambition and the talent to shape its own digital future,” Dupoux adds. “By strengthening its digital foundations and retaining more value locally, the continent can transition from a digital consumer to a digital value creator in the global AI economy.”