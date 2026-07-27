How technology is changing decision-making in mining

The Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR), and particularly AI, is no longer a pipedream in South African mining – technology is already influencing how decisions are made, how risks are managed, and how value is created.

It’s a critical period for the local mining industry. As mines operate at greater depths, ageing infrastructure, skills shortages and growing pressure to improve safety, sustainability and productivity are forcing companies to rethink how they operate.

These are among the key findings of PwC and The Minerals Council of South Africa’s 2026 Fourth Industrial Revolution in Mining study, the third edition of this research.

The study was developed through close collaboration between PwC and the Minerals Council, drawing on structured, anonymised interviews with mining CEOs, supported by focus group discussions with line management from a diverse range of mining operations. These engagements were further informed by industry meetings and strategy sessions convened by the Minerals Council during 2025.

What the 10 insights tell us

Taken together, the insights point to an industry in transition. Mining leaders are pragmatic rather than idealistic, optimistic about the potential of technology, yet clear‑eyed about its constraints. They see AI as a powerful enabler, but only when leadership, skills, data, and change management move in step. The message is consistent: technology alone will not transform mining – people, culture and disciplined execution will.

While the study is framed around artificial intelligence, its insights are grounded entirely in human perspectives. All data was provided by people, not systems, and reflects the views, expectations and concerns of those leading and operating mines. As such, the findings do not seek to measure technological maturity, but rather capture what leaders believe is possible, valuable and necessary as the industry evolves.

AI as an enabler, not a replacement

“What we see clearly is that AI is not being viewed as a replacement for people,” says Ian Mackay, associate director, Mining Transformation at PwC South Africa. “Mining leaders see it as a way to strengthen human capability enabling safer operations, better decisions and faster responses in an increasingly complex operating environment. The value emerges when technology and people are designed to work together.”

Across the interviews, CEOs consistently pointed to practical, high‑value use cases where AI is already delivering impact. These include predictive maintenance to reduce unplanned downtime, realtime monitoring of mine conditions to improve safety, faster geological analysis, and improved optimisation of energy use and production. What once took weeks or months can now be analysed in seconds, enabling quicker and more informed decision‑making from the face to the boardroom.

Leadership, skills and culture make the difference

The study highlights that technology alone is not a differentiator. Leadership, skills, and culture play a far greater role in determining success. Where executives actively set direction, align digital initiatives with business priorities and invest in people, AI programmes are far more likely to move beyond pilot stages and deliver measurable results.

“AI is not a software problem; it’s a leadership and capability challenge,” says Mackay. “Without the right skills, strong data foundations and effective change management, even the most advanced tools will struggle to deliver value.”

From data to insight

Mining generates millions of data points every day, yet much of this data remains underutilised. The real opportunity lies in converting data into actionable insight – delivered to the right people at the right time. When supported by sound data governance and user‑focused design, AI enables predictive rather than reactive decision‑making, improving safety, productivity, compliance and sustainability.

Keeping people at the centre of transformation

A strong human‑centred theme runs throughout the findings. Mining operates in complex physical environments where safety, trust, and experience matter deeply. Leaders emphasise that technology must support workers, not displace them. Digital tools, AI‑driven insights, and virtual or augmented reality training are already helping employees learn faster, reduce errors, and operate more safely in hazardous conditions.

This focus on people also speaks to the future of skills. By investing in digital capability and data literacy, mining companies can build more resilient, future‑ready workforces and contribute to more inclusive growth, particularly in mining‑adjacent and rural communities.

Incremental progress, lasting impact

The study is clear that AI is not a silver bullet and that it will not solve mining challenges overnight. Progress is being made where organisations adopt AI incrementally, focus on high‑value use cases, strengthen their data foundations and invest equally in technology and people.

Looking ahead

“We are keenly looking forward to see how technology will shape the competitiveness of the SA mining industry – and the effect on its financial performance” says Vuyiswa Khutlang, SA Mine project leader. “The question facing the industry is no longer whether AI has a role to play in mining, but whether mining can afford to move forward without it. With the right leadership, skills and intent, AI has the potential to help South African mining become safer, smarter, more productive and more sustainable while keeping people firmly at the centre of the transformation.”