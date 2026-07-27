Rectron’s doors reopen

Rectron has shaken off the worst of the effects from its security breach earlier this month, with all of its branches open and trading today.

A notice to resellers confirms that all core systems are once again operational.

“Our team is hard at work trying to get the remaining, mostly non-core, functionalities back online,” the distributor states.

“Following the disruption experienced over the past week, our systems and operations have now been stabilised, and we are able to resume business across the country.”

On 15 July, Rectron became the victim of a cyberattack affecting some of its IT systems and operations.

The note to resellers urges any customers still experiencing difficulties in accessing any platforms, or requiring any other assistance, to reach out.