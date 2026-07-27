Toshiba TV launches in SA

Toshiba TV has officially entered the South African market, offering consumers a curated range of televisions and electronic accessories.

The South African range a number of models in the Regza range:

V35R Series (32-inch to 50-inch) – Regza Engine, Dolby Audio and eco-friendly packaging. From R2 499 to R3 499.

C350R Series (43-inch to 85-inch) – Regza AI Picture, QLED Colour, Game Mode, REGZA Power Audio and Dolby Vision/HLG. From R4 999 to R13 999.

M450 Series (55-inch to 100-inch) – Regza AI Picture, QLED Colour, Regza Engine ZR, Game Mode, Dolby Vision Gaming/HDR and Regza Power Audio. From R5 499 to R15 999.

Z670R Series (55-inch to 100-inch) – Premium performance with Regza Engine ZRi, AI Picture Optimiser, Dolby Vision IQ/HDR10+, Game Mode Pro with VRR, 360 Surround Upscaling and Regza Bass Woofer (selected sizes). From R7 999 to R34 999.

South African consumers will have access to full after-sales support through Hisense South Africa’s established national service network. Warranty claims, repairs, spare parts, and customer care are managed locally, ensuring a premium ownership experience from purchase through to long-term use.