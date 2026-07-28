Chinese startup unveils powerful open AI model

A Chinese firm has launched an open-weight artificial intelligence (AI) model said to be equivalent to Anthropic’s Claude Fable.

Kimi K3 is a 2,8-trillion parameter model from Moonshot AI that is particularly suited to advanced reasoning and long-horizon coding.

Believed to be the world’s largest open-weight AI system, Kimi K3 was yesterday made available for global developers to download and customise.

The startup has, however, had to pause new subscriptions on the free-to-use model as initial demand overwhelmed its servers