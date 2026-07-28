How to test for AI-ready healthcare data

Healthcare AI is moving quickly from ambition to implementation, but the harder question is whether the data environment can support it in practice, writes Reven Singh, solutions engineer at InterSystems South Africa.

In South Africa, healthcare information often spans public and private providers, laboratories, funders, and administrative systems. When that data is incomplete, duplicated, delayed, or difficult to trace, even a promising AI use case can become difficult to scale safely.

In my work with healthcare technology teams, I have seen that AI readiness is not a single milestone. It is a set of technical conditions that must hold up under real operational pressure. A proof of concept can use selected data and careful supervision. A healthcare system needs something more durable, especially when decisions affect patients, resources, compliance, and public confidence.

In South Africa, where healthcare data often spans public and private providers, laboratories, funders, and administrative systems, the underlying architecture matters as much as the AI model itself.

Access across the environment

The first test is straightforward: can the organisation bring together information from across its clinical, laboratory, financial and operational systems? Healthcare data often sits in multiple applications introduced at different times, for different purposes, and shaped by different procurement decisions.

If teams still depend on manual exports, duplicated entry, spreadsheets, or point-to-point workarounds to create a usable view, AI will inherit that fragility. The data may exist, but it is not yet available in a form that can support safe, repeatable use.

Interoperability with meaning

The second test is whether data can move between systems without losing its meaning. Healthcare interoperability involves more than connecting applications. It has to preserve clinical and operational context as data moves through the environment.

That is why recognised healthcare standards such as HL7, FHIR, and IHE are so important. They help organisations exchange information in a way that systems can understand and people can trust. Without that standards-based foundation, integration can become a collection of custom interfaces that are difficult to maintain and harder to scale.

Governance and traceability

The third test is whether data can be governed and traced. AI introduces new questions around provenance, accountability, auditability, and appropriate use. If an organisation cannot see where data came from, how it has changed, who accessed it, and whether it is fit for purpose, it will struggle to defend the decisions built on top of it.

For example, in forensic chemistry, digital laboratory infrastructure must support blood alcohol and toxicology workflows, strict auditability, a secure chain of custody, and reporting that provides teams with visibility into turnaround times and backlogs. The same principle applies across healthcare. Trusted data must be traceable enough to support operational confidence.

Security and resilience

The fourth test is whether the data platform is secure and resilient enough for mission-critical healthcare environments. AI may create new value, but it also increases the importance of protecting sensitive information, controlling access, and maintaining availability.

Healthcare systems cannot treat security as a separate layer added after integration. Security, privacy, access control, logging, and resilience need to be part of the architecture from the start. If the platform cannot withstand disruption, support recovery, and maintain trust in the data, it is not ready to carry AI into core workflows.

Operational usefulness

The fifth test is whether the data environment can support real-time decision-making. The value of AI-ready data comes from helping clinicians, administrators, and managers act sooner and with better context.

The same data foundation must serve different decisions across the organisation. Clinicians need enough patient context to support care, operations teams need earlier visibility of bottlenecks, and executives need reporting that shows where resources are under pressure. AI-ready data is only useful if it is available at the point of decision-making.

AI readiness before AI adoption

The strongest healthcare AI architectures usually begin before the use case. They start by making data accessible, standardised, governed, and usable across the organisation, so that future AI applications have something reliable to build on.

For healthcare IT leaders, the practical next step is to assess whether the data environment can support AI beyond a controlled pilot. That means looking at whether clinical, laboratory, financial, and operational data can be brought together without manual workarounds; whether it can move between systems without losing meaning; whether provenance, access, and fitness for purpose can be traced; and whether the platform is secure and resilient enough for mission-critical workflows.

If the answer to any of these is not yet, that is where the readiness work should begin. In healthcare, AI readiness is proven by whether the data architecture can support trusted decisions every day, across live systems and operational workflows.